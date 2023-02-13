    Trending News

    Home Tech News Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!

    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!

    A US couple found their stolen Toyota Camry car within a few hours. Thanks to the Apple AirTag!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 13:01 IST
    Toyota Camry
    Know how Apple AirTag helped a US couple to find their stolen Toyota Camry car. (www.toyotabharat.com)
    Toyota Camry
    Know how Apple AirTag helped a US couple to find their stolen Toyota Camry car. (www.toyotabharat.com)

    There have been many instances when Apple AirTag helped people to locate their lost or stolen items and yes, many times it has been used unethically to track people. In the latest case, the Apple AirTag has come up trumps by successfully tracking a Toyota Camry car! Yes, an Apple AirTag worth just $29 helped to find the stolen car of a US couple and that too within hours. While the couple was asleep, their car was stolen by thieves. Fortunately, the Apple AirTag was attached to it, which helped to track its location through notifications. The theft was recorded on a doorbell camera, which captured footage of the thieves in the act. One of the thieves even attempted to open the door of a nearby car before making off with the couples' vehicle.

    "I'm able to pinpoint exactly where it's at and actually to zoom in and almost precisely pick out the parking space the car was in," Antar Muhammad told WRAL News. It is not just in their car, the Muhammad's use AirTags on their luggage, and backpacks too.

    As soon as Police came, they were able to track the car's location quickly, courtesy Apple AirTag. The car was stolen on Friday night and police were able to locate the Toyota Camry just before 11 am on Saturday and even took three underage suspects into custody. "From the moment we woke up to the moment we called the police and it was all settled, (it took) two hours, two and a half hours," Muhammad added.

    Leslie Muhammad says new tech like the AirTag should serve as a deterrent to criminals and as a reassurance to law-abiding citizens. "I think it's important for people to be aware of what's out there to support them when it comes to their own personal safety and your items – your home, your cars. If there's an easy, especially low-budget way, to keep your home and family secure, that's the best way to do it,” the report quoted Leslie.

    How Apple AirTag works

    Basically, the AirTag is a small, circular tracking device that can be attached to items such as keys, bags, and even vehicles. It uses Apple's Find My network to provide the location of the item, making it easier to locate it when it's lost or stolen. It uses a combination of Bluetooth and crowdsourced data to provide the location of the item.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 13:01 IST
