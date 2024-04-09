 Apple iPhone 16 battery details leaked- Here's what to expect | Tech News
Recent leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 series may feature both improvements and regressions in battery capacities compared to their predecessors.

Apr 09 2024
Leaked details hint at potential changes in battery sizes for Apple's iPhone 16 series, raising speculation among tech enthusiasts.
Leaked details hint at potential changes in battery sizes for Apple's iPhone 16 series, raising speculation among tech enthusiasts.

Recent leaks regarding the upcoming iPhone 16 series suggest notable changes in battery capacities compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 15 models. While Apple traditionally keeps specifics about battery sizes under wraps, a Weibo tipster revealed purported details about the iPhone 16 lineup's batteries.

Apple to add bigger battery to iPhone 16 series? 
 

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could sport a 4,676mAh battery, marking a 5.7 percent increase over the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4,422mAh unit. The iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to feature a 3,355mAh battery, representing a 2 percent boost from the iPhone 15 Pro's 3,290mAh capacity. Similarly, the iPhone 16 is rumored to house a 3,561mAh battery, suggesting a 5.8 percent bump from the iPhone 15's 3,367mAh cell. However, the leak suggests a potential downgrade for the iPhone 16 Plus, with a purported 4,006mAh battery, which would be 8.6 percent smaller than the iPhone 15 Plus's 4,383mAh battery.

These leaked details align with previous speculation by Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), further solidifying the credibility of the information. If accurate, this adjustment could signify a shift in Apple's approach to battery optimization and design choices across its product range.

It's worth noting that last year's iPhone 15 lineup boasted rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Apple claimed the non-Pro models offered up to 26 hours of video playback, while the Pro variants promised up to 29 hours of playback on a single charge. These figures underscored the company's focus on delivering enhanced battery life to meet consumer demands for prolonged usage without compromising performance.

As with any leaks, it's essential to take this information with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Apple. Nonetheless, if these details prove accurate, consumers can anticipate a mix of improvements and potential regressions in battery performance across the iPhone 16 series, influencing their purchasing decisions based on individual preferences and usage patterns.

09 Apr
