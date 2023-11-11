Icon
Home Tech News Apple Set to Challenge Latest EU Crackdown on Big Tech Dominance

Apple Set to Challenge Latest EU Crackdown on Big Tech Dominance

Apple Inc. is set to challenge the European Union’s fresh crackdown on Big Tech’s dominance in the first of what is expected to be several appeals against the Digital Markets Act.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 07:02 IST
Icon
Apple iMac M3 launched; Check price, specs and more
Apple
1/5 Apple Event October 2023: Today, Apple has unveiled the M3 chip, which is its next-generation Apple silicon chipset. After the chip announcements, Apple launched the most anticipated M3-powered iMac. The new M3-powered iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a resolution of 4480x2520 pixels. The new M3 chip on this iMac features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.  (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The latest iMac features a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for an unreal experience. For gaming enthusiasts, there is great news as the new iMac boasts hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for better and more accurate lighting and shadows. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 As claimed by Apple, the new M3-powered iMac is up to 4X faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac and up to 2.5X faster than the most popular 27-inch iMac,  (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iMac features a color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. Additionally, Touch ID works with Fast User Switching. iMac also features a 1080p FaceTime camera and studio-quality mics. (Apple)
image caption
5/5 The newly launched M3-powered iMac is available in 8-core and 10-core GPU configurations, as well as 256GB and 512GB storage options. The 8-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac starts at $1299 in the US and Rs. 134900 in India. You can get a 10-core GPU and 256GB storage iMac at a price of  $1499 or Rs. 154900, and a 10-core GPU and 512GB storage iMac at a price of $1699 or Rs. 174900. (Apple)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple’s appeal is still in draft form and could change before the Nov. 16 deadline to file challenges at the EU’s General Court, the people said who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. (AP)

 Apple Inc. is set to challenge the European Union's fresh crackdown on Big Tech's dominance in the first of what is expected to be several appeals against the Digital Markets Act.

The company will dispute the EU regulator's decision to put all of the App Store into the bloc's new digital antitrust list. It'll argue also its iMessage service shouldn't be subject to closer scrutiny from regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple's appeal is still in draft form and could change before the Nov. 16 deadline to file challenges at the EU's General Court, the people said who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Apple and the European Commission didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The move could set the stage for yet another legal stand-off between the world's biggest tech company and the EU. Apple is battling EU lawyers in a dispute over alleged unpaid taxes in Ireland. Apple also faces separate EU antitrust probes into its tap-and-pay technology and into its treatment of music streaming rivals such as Spotify Technology SA.

The bloc's new DMA rules impose a rigid regime on the largest digital firms and boost the EU commission's existing powers as the region's antitrust enforcer.

It will be illegal for certain platforms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They'll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, and will have to allow users to download apps from rival platforms. 

Even with an appeal pending, Apple will still be required to comply with the rules when they take effect on March 6. Apple said in a filing this month that it expects to make changes to the App Store as a result of the bloc's new rules. 

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Search, Apple's Safari, Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace, Bytedance Ltd.'s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook are among a list of 22 Big Tech services that come under the scope of the EU's Digital Markets Act.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 07:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon