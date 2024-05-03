Anthropic introduces iPhone app for Claude AI chatbot with new subscription plans

Anthropic, the company behind the AI-powered chatbot Claude, has introduced its iOS app, marking Claude's debut on mobile devices. The announcement, made on Wednesday, heralds the availability of the app worldwide. This move represents a significant expansion beyond the web interface for Claude, offering users a dedicated smartphone experience.

Key Features of the iOS App

The Claude iOS app mirrors the functionality of its web counterpart, providing a seamless transition for users accustomed to the web interface. Initial reviews highlight its optimization and user-friendly design, making interactions with the AI assistant intuitive on mobile devices.

One notable feature of the iPhone app is its vision capabilities. With user consent, the app can utilize the device's camera and photo library to perform real-time image analysis. This functionality enables users to snap photos of objects and prompt the AI to identify them, enhancing the utility of the app beyond text-based interactions.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

While the app is available for free download, users are subject to similar limitations as those on the web interface's free version. Access is restricted to the Haiku or Sonnet AI models, with a daily message limit determined by server load. Claude offers three AI variants—Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus—each offering varying speeds and levels of intelligence.

To unlock additional features and bypass usage limits, users can opt for the Pro subscription at $20 per month. This subscription grants access to all three AI models, increased chat limits, and priority access during peak usage periods.

In addition to individual subscriptions, Anthropic has introduced a Teams plan tailored for businesses. Priced at $30 per user per month with a minimum of five seats, this plan offers enhanced features such as higher usage rates, access to the 200K context window mode for processing long documents, and all benefits included in the Pro tier.

The launch of the Claude iOS app represents Anthropic's strategic expansion into the mobile market, offering users a convenient and versatile platform for engaging with AI-powered assistance. With a range of subscription options catering to individual and corporate needs, Claude aims to provide a comprehensive solution for diverse user requirements.