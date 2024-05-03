 Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook

Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO, Tim Cook highlighted the company’s constant efforts to bring generative AI. Cook highlighted that they are making significant investments and their upcoming AI move will differentiate Apple from competitors.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 03 2024, 11:56 IST
Icon
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook
icon View all Images
Tim Cook talked about Apple’s generative AI progress, check details. (AFP)

Over the last few years, Apple has been criticised for not making progress in AI. While competitors such as Google, Microsoft and Samsung are leading the industry with AI technology, Apple is way behind its course. On Thursday, Apple revealed its revenue earnings for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, during which the significant revenue gap was highlighted. However, with the earnings call, Apple CEO, Tim Cook also highlighted its plans for bringing generative AI and how it will differentiate itself from other players in the industry.

Tim Cook on generative AI

During the earnings call (via MacRumors), Tim Cook remained very hopeful and optimistic about Apple's upcoming AI revolution. Cook highlighted that the company is continuously working on bringing the best AI services for customers and that the company has an “advantage” over how it will “differentiate” from its competitors in the AI age. Cook said that Apple is making “significant investments” in AI technology and he also said that “We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI.”

In just the next few months, Apple will be revealing its AI move for upcoming devices and services. It is expected that the revelation will take place at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10. There are also speculations that Apple may unveil some details about the M4 chip at the iPad launch event which is taking place on May 7. However, it is highly unlikely that the company will integrate the M4 chip into the new iPad.

Over the past few months, we have seen several leaks and rumours about what Apple is planning for the iOS 18 update and what AI features will be included such as smarter Siri, Safari webb assistant, AI in several iOS apps, and more. But we can only be certain when the company itself makes the official announcement. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait and see what Apple will be bringing for its customers in the coming months.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 May, 11:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: moto buds, moto buds+ and more- motorola to launch new tws earbuds series in india bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it airtel launches affordable international roaming packs: check plans and availability in different countries what is an ai pc? what can you do with these computers and why are they suddenly popular? how to hide your instagram online status from others unable to share videos on whatsapp for android? this pesky bug might be the reason how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root apple removes these ai image generator apps from app store- know about the new rules here did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 3: Get free weapons, diamonds, skins and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Booyah Pass Ring rolled out, check rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 2: Grab exclusive in-game rewards today
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 2
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 2: Check out the new BR Ranked Season 39 event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for May 1
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1: Faded Wheel brings Golden Fist backpack

Best Deals For You

Honor
Best affordable tablets of 2023: From OnePlus Pad Go to Honor Pad X9, check out top 5 picks
Geysers
10 best selling geysers: Havells, Crompton to V-Guard, here are the top picks for you
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Noise smartwatch
9 best Noise smartwatches: Fitness to wellness, these wearables will lend you a big helping hand
Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets