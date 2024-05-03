Apple has ‘advantages’ in the AI era with exciting things in store, says Tim Cook

Over the last few years, Apple has been criticised for not making progress in AI. While competitors such as Google, Microsoft and Samsung are leading the industry with AI technology, Apple is way behind its course. On Thursday, Apple revealed its revenue earnings for the second fiscal quarter of 2024, during which the significant revenue gap was highlighted. However, with the earnings call, Apple CEO, Tim Cook also highlighted its plans for bringing generative AI and how it will differentiate itself from other players in the industry.

Tim Cook on generative AI

During the earnings call (via MacRumors), Tim Cook remained very hopeful and optimistic about Apple's upcoming AI revolution. Cook highlighted that the company is continuously working on bringing the best AI services for customers and that the company has an “advantage” over how it will “differentiate” from its competitors in the AI age. Cook said that Apple is making “significant investments” in AI technology and he also said that “We continue to feel very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI.”

In just the next few months, Apple will be revealing its AI move for upcoming devices and services. It is expected that the revelation will take place at the WWDC event which is scheduled for June 10. There are also speculations that Apple may unveil some details about the M4 chip at the iPad launch event which is taking place on May 7. However, it is highly unlikely that the company will integrate the M4 chip into the new iPad.

Over the past few months, we have seen several leaks and rumours about what Apple is planning for the iOS 18 update and what AI features will be included such as smarter Siri, Safari webb assistant, AI in several iOS apps, and more. But we can only be certain when the company itself makes the official announcement. Therefore, we will have to patiently wait and see what Apple will be bringing for its customers in the coming months.

