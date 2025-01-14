Apple to release over 20 new products in 2025: Here's what to expect

Apple plans to unveil over 20 new products throughout 2025. The lineup includes a variety of updates, new devices, and fresh innovations. From fresh smart home solutions to next-gen iPhones and updates to existing hardware, Apple's 2025 release calendar is packed. Here's what you can expect.

Early Launches and New Devices

As the year begins, Apple will kick off its product releases. The following are expected to be among the first launches:

M4 MacBook Air: This version will offer improvements in battery life, camera quality, and external display support.

This version will offer improvements in battery life, camera quality, and external display support. iPhone SE 4: Featuring an OLED edge-to-edge display and new AI-powered features.

iPad 11: The new iPad will come with an upgraded chip, supporting Apple's latest artificial intelligence features.

The new iPad will come with an upgraded chip, supporting Apple's latest artificial intelligence features. New iPad Air: A minor upgrade with the M3 or M4 chip for enhanced performance.

A minor upgrade with the M3 or M4 chip for enhanced performance. ‘HomePad': A new smart home display that promises to integrate better with other Apple products.

Summer 2025: Focus on Software with Some Hardware Updates

The summer period will be quieter for hardware releases, as Apple focuses on software developments during its WWDC event. However, a few notable product updates are expected:

AirTag 2: The next version of the AirTag will come with improved range and privacy features.

The next version of the AirTag will come with improved range and privacy features. M4 Mac Studio: Featuring the first M4 Ultra chip.

Featuring the first M4 Ultra chip. M4 Mac Pro: Details on the new Mac Pro are still under wraps, but it is likely to debut at WWDC and be available later in the year.

iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch Series 11 and more

Apple's busiest period is typically in the fall, with key launches scheduled for September and October. Expect these major releases:

iPhone 17 Series: A new lineup with upgraded cameras, better display refresh rates, and enhanced chips.

A new lineup with upgraded cameras, better display refresh rates, and enhanced chips. Apple Watch Ultra 3: With satellite connectivity and features like high blood pressure detection.

With satellite connectivity and features like high blood pressure detection. Apple Watch Series 11: A new version with health sensor upgrades.

Apple Watch SE 3: A refreshed design with updated internals, likely made of plastic.

A refreshed design with updated internals, likely made of plastic. AirPods Pro 3: With an upgraded H3 chip, better noise cancellation, and a new design.

With an upgraded H3 chip, better noise cancellation, and a new design. Apple TV 4K: Potential integration of AI support.

Potential integration of AI support. HomePod mini 2: Featuring an in-house Wi-Fi chip.

Featuring an in-house Wi-Fi chip. M5 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Pro: These will receive spec bump updates.

Possible Surprises in 2025

Apple may have a few surprises in store for 2025. The company could introduce a new Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio and Mac Pro. Additionally, the M5 Vision Pro is expected to begin production in the second half of the year, potentially launching either in 2025 or early 2026.

With so many releases on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a significant year for Apple.