Coolest tech showcased at CES 2025

HDMI 2.2

The HDMI Forum introduced the latest HDMI 2.2 spec at CES, that supports a much higher 96Gbps bandwidth for higher resolution and refresh rate outputs. Compared to the current HDMI 2.1 spec, HDMI 2.2 can support even higher resolutions of 12K and 16K. It allows for 4K at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz and 10L at 120Hz output, which makes it ready for future TVs and devices. Alongside the new spec, we also got new Ultra96-certified HDMI cables which are guaranteed to meet the full 2.2 spec. All official cables that meet the standard will carry a ‘HDMI Ultra96' badge so you know they'll work with compatible devices.

What does this mean for the average consumer? At the moment, not much. If history is our guide, it should be a few years before we see devices ship with the HDMI 2.2 spec, and this will be limited to premium devices only at first. The higher bandwidth should benefit experiences that rely on low latency, such as VR, MR, and AR headsets. You can bet the next-gen gaming consoles would probably come with an HDMI 2.2 port. The new Latency Indication Protocol (LIP) baked into the spec promises improved audio/ video synchronisation between things like a TV and a receiver or soundbar.

Koorui G7 750Hz gaming monitor

Chinese gaming accessory maker Koorui unveiled the world's first 750Hz gaming monitor. That's right, this breakthrough product has gotten everyone talking about this otherwise, lesser known brand globally. We don't have too many details on it yet other than the fact that it probably won't see a worldwide release anytime soon. We could however see outer OEMs use this panel in their models, if there's enough demand. The G7 has a 24.5-inch TN panel with a Full-HD resolution, 0.5ms response time, and support for VESA HDR400 standard.

Needless to say, 750Hz is great for bragging rights but it's not the most practical as you'll need a really beefy GPU to drive this thing, let alone gaming at this refresh rate. Nevertheless, it's a nice way to get noticed and generate some global buzz for the company.

Dreame X50 Ultra robot vacuum

We saw plenty of new robot vacuum cleaners at CES 2025, but none quite like the Dreame X50 Ultra. This is the world's first robot vacuum to have built-in legs which allow it to climb over obstacles up to 6cm. It can navigate over small ledges or floors that have levelled sections making the home cleaning process even more seamless. The retractable feet are said to have been tested to last 30,000 cycles for better durability and longevity. This premium vacuum cleaner features an AI-based navigation system, improved dust carrying capacity, auto-docking system for charging, dust removal, and hot water mop cleaning. The vacuum is up for pre-orders now and costs $1,699.99.

HMD OffGrid

Do you need satellite connectivity for emergency messaging when you're out of cellular coverage? HDM OffGrid is a plan-sized device that offers just that to any Android phone or iPhone. The device will be available starting this month for $199 in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries coming soon. The OffGrid weighs just 60g and can last for three days on a single charge. It's rated for MIL-STD-810H and IP68. HMD is offering two subscription plans, depending on the frequency of your usage. You can two-way messaging using the OffGrid app, there's an optional unlimited live tracking feature, and SOS functionality.

HiSense 163-inch MicroLED TV

Chinese TV maker HiSense had a showstopper of a TV at CES 2025, with the world's first MicroLED 163-inch TV. This isn't just a concept though as it actually plans on selling it in select markets. Needless to say it's going to be very, very expensive but this could very well be the next best thing to OLED or even better. Not to be confused with Mini LED, MicroLED packs even smaller individual LEDs about the size of a pixel, which gives it OLED like properties when it comes to colour accuracy and dimming, but with all the brightness benefits of an LED TV.

The specs of this TV is similar to the 136MX model which was also launched at CES 2025. It features HiSense's Hi-View AU Engine X processor and supports the usual HDR standards like Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The TV features the company's own VIDAA OS which has all the popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, etc. There's HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate which makes it a great TV for gaming.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop

Lenovo's rollable laptop is not a concept anymore as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is launching in June 2025 for roughly $3,499. That's about the price of what Apple is charging for the Vision Pro, except this is a more practical device. The party feature of this laptop is an extensible display which can go from 14 inches to 16.7 inches vertically. Designed for business and productivity use cases, the extra height is said to offer nearly 50 percent more screen space, making it ideal for checking spreadsheets, data analysis, or working on presentations. Despite this advanced tech, the laptop weighs just 1.7kg and is about 19.9mm slim.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is a Copilot+ PC which means you'll be able to take advantage of the exclusive Windows 11 AI features. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, 120Hz OLED display with 400 nits of brightness, thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 7.

Nékojita FuFu

The cute little gizmo from a Japanese company Yukai Engineering stole everyone's hearts. The Nékojita FuFu is a tiny little robot cat that can be hooked on the edge of your coffee cup, and will blow gentle air over your beverage to cool it. As silly as it sounds, it's something I want in my life very badly! Sadly this will only be launching in Japan, but I'm sure it will eventually show up on parallel import sites. The robot has multiple modes with varying strengths of blowing. The company has a bunch of interesting robotic ‘pets' for your desk and home. Their philosophy is designing robots that are fun and “warm your heart.”

