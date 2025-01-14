iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely

Apple has been in the limelight since launch of the iPhone 16 series. The new generation models made a significant mark in the flagship market with the introduction of Apple Intelligence features. Now, as we move ahead, tipsters already sharing details surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 series. While very little information has come forward, reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro models may get some significant upgrades in cameras. This year, Apple may plan to discard the use of 12MP sensors entirely and bring greater upgrades to the Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrade

Over the past few months, we have been hearing rumours iPhone 17 Pro upgrading to a 24MP selfie camera. In recent years, we have constantly seen a 12MP selfie camera, and they may finally change with the iPhone 17 series. While the 12MP front camera is being upgraded, a new report also suggests that the telephoto camera may also get a 48MP sensor. Earlier, these upgrades were only projected for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, now tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has ensured that both the pro models will be getting this upgrade.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could get a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 24MP front-facing camera. Therefore, Apple is finally moving on from its 12MP sensors and bringing new updates to camera performance.

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro models are slated for a major design revamp as Apple may not use a titanium frame. Reports suggest that the smartphones may come with a horizontal camera island made up of aluminum, whereas, the other half of the rear panel will likely be glass. Apart from the design changes, Apple may also discontinue the Plus models and bring and ultra-thin model which is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with the Pro Max variant offering 12GB of RAM. Therefore, in spring 2025 we may get to see some real changes with new generation iPhone models.

