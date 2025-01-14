iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely

iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max tipped for new telephoto and selfie camera, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 08:51 IST
iPhone 17 series launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
1/5 In 2025, Apple may make some drastic changes with the iPhone 17 series. While it will come in four models, the standard iPhone 17 and two iPhone 17 Pro models, the iPhone 17 Plus is expected to be replaced with a new iPhone 17 Air. While there are rumours about a slimmer iPhone, it is unsure if the Plus variant will be discontinued entirely. On the other hand, the new generation iPhone may include several upgrades.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
2/5 The iPhone 17 standard models are expected to support 12GB RAM instead of 8GB RAM in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This upgrade will significantly improve the iPhone’s performance in comparison to its predecessor. Apart from this, the iPhone 17 series is also expected to be powered by an A19 series chipset with pro models expected to feature TMSC's 2nm process A19 Pro chip. 
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
3/5 The iPhone 17 Pro models will likely feature a 48MP triple camera setup with upgraded sensors. Additionally, Apple may also integrate a 24MP selfie camera for all four models, however, as of now it is unsure.  (AFP)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
4/5 There are also rumours about iPhone 17 Pro models replacing the volume and action buttons with a new button that may be capable of managing several tasks. Whereas, other design changes or upgrades are kept under the hoods since the launch is a year away.  (Apple)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
5/5 While we still have a year before the iPhone 17 series launch, experts and analysts are showcasing much enthusiasm about the 2025 iPhone series. As of now, the leaks and rumours about the iPhone 17 are not much, however, we still have a glimpse of what Apple may announce and what other changes could occur.  (Bloomberg)
iPhone 17 Pro tipped for upgraded telephoto lens, may discard 12MP lenses entirely
Apple may finally discard using 12MP lenses with iPhone 17 Pro models, check details. (Apple)

Apple has been in the limelight since launch of the iPhone 16 series. The new generation models made a significant mark in the flagship market with the introduction of Apple Intelligence features. Now, as we move ahead, tipsters already sharing details surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 series. While very little information has come forward, reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro models may get some significant upgrades in cameras. This year, Apple may plan to discard the use of 12MP sensors entirely and bring greater upgrades to the Pro models. 

iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrade

Over the past few months, we have been hearing rumours iPhone 17 Pro upgrading to a 24MP selfie camera. In recent years, we have constantly seen a 12MP selfie camera, and they may finally change with the iPhone 17 series. While the 12MP front camera is being upgraded, a new report also suggests that the telephoto camera may also get a 48MP sensor. Earlier, these upgrades were only projected for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, now tipster  Digital Chat Station on Weibo has ensured that both the pro models will be getting this upgrade.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could get a 48MP triple rear camera setup and a 24MP front-facing camera. Therefore, Apple is finally moving on from its 12MP sensors and bringing new updates to camera performance. 

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro tipped for major design overhaul- Here's what we know

iPhone 17 Pro: What to expect

The iPhone 17 Pro models are slated for a major design revamp as Apple may not use a titanium frame. Reports suggest that the smartphones may come with a horizontal camera island made up of aluminum, whereas, the other half of the rear panel will likely be glass. Apart from the design changes, Apple may also discontinue the Plus models and bring and ultra-thin model which is expected to be named as iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip with the Pro Max variant offering 12GB of RAM. Therefore, in spring 2025 we may get to see some real changes with new generation iPhone models.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 08:51 IST
