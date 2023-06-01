Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023 FAQs: Know the answer to your 10 biggest questions around the event

Apple WWDC 2023 FAQs: Know the answer to your 10 biggest questions around the event

Our WWDC 2023 FAQs will answer all your burning questions around the conference as well as the keynote session.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 16:25 IST
iOS 17
Check out these top 10 FAQs around Apple WWDC 2023. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
Check out these top 10 FAQs around Apple WWDC 2023. (Unsplash)

With just four days to go for the annual Apple conference for developers, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the hype is at an all-time high. But along with the excitement, there is also quite a bit of confusion. Many are still confused about when and where they can watch the keynote session and whether iPhone 15 can be launched in it. To answer these and many more questions about the Apple WWDC 2023, we have curated this FAQ. Let us take a look.

WWDC 2023 FAQs

Q. 1 What is WWDC?

Answer: WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference. It is an annual conference held by Apple for developers of software for Apple products. The conference typically features keynote presentations, hands-on labs, and other educational sessions.

Q. 2 Where is WWDC 2023 being hosted?

Answer: Apple WWDC 2023 will be hosted at Apple Park in California. However, only select developers, journalists, and students have been invited to attend the event in person. Everyone else will have to attend the event online.

Q. 3 When will WWDC 2023 be held?

Answer: The conference will be held between June 5, 2023, and June 9, 2023.

Q.4 When is the keynote session of WWDC 2023?

Answer: The keynote session will be held on the opening day, June 5, at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST.

Q. 5 When will iOS 17/mixed-reality headset/MacBook Air be announced?

Answer: iOS 17, Apple's new mixed-reality headset, a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a few other hardware and software announcements will be made during the keynote session of WWDC 2023.

Q. 6 How to watch WWDC 2023 keynote session online?

Answer: WWDC keynote can either be streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc23 or Apple's official YouTube channel.

Q.7 Who will host the WWDC 2023 keynote session?

Answer: Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as some other selected speakers will be hosting the session.

Q. 8 Will iPhone 15 be announced at WWDC 2023?

Answer: No, Apple holds a separate event between September and October for iPhone launches. It is expected that the iPhone 15 series will be launched during that time.

Q. 9 Can WWDC 2023 keynote session be watched for free?

Answer: Yes, the event will be free to watch on both the Apple website and YouTube.

Q.10 How long will the keynote session be?

Answer: According to Mark Gurman, the keynote session of WWDC 2023 could be longer than 2 hours but it is not known exactly how long the session may last.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 16:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets