Apple WWDC 2023 FAQs: Know the answer to your 10 biggest questions around the event

With just four days to go for the annual Apple conference for developers, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the hype is at an all-time high. But along with the excitement, there is also quite a bit of confusion. Many are still confused about when and where they can watch the keynote session and whether iPhone 15 can be launched in it. To answer these and many more questions about the Apple WWDC 2023, we have curated this FAQ. Let us take a look.

WWDC 2023 FAQs

Q. 1 What is WWDC?

Answer: WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference. It is an annual conference held by Apple for developers of software for Apple products. The conference typically features keynote presentations, hands-on labs, and other educational sessions.

Q. 2 Where is WWDC 2023 being hosted?

Answer: Apple WWDC 2023 will be hosted at Apple Park in California. However, only select developers, journalists, and students have been invited to attend the event in person. Everyone else will have to attend the event online.

Q. 3 When will WWDC 2023 be held?

Answer: The conference will be held between June 5, 2023, and June 9, 2023.

Q.4 When is the keynote session of WWDC 2023?

Answer: The keynote session will be held on the opening day, June 5, at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST.

Q. 5 When will iOS 17/mixed-reality headset/MacBook Air be announced?

Answer: iOS 17, Apple's new mixed-reality headset, a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a few other hardware and software announcements will be made during the keynote session of WWDC 2023.

Q. 6 How to watch WWDC 2023 keynote session online?

Answer: WWDC keynote can either be streamed on developer.apple.com/wwdc23 or Apple's official YouTube channel.

Q.7 Who will host the WWDC 2023 keynote session?

Answer: Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as some other selected speakers will be hosting the session.

Q. 8 Will iPhone 15 be announced at WWDC 2023?

Answer: No, Apple holds a separate event between September and October for iPhone launches. It is expected that the iPhone 15 series will be launched during that time.

Q. 9 Can WWDC 2023 keynote session be watched for free?

Answer: Yes, the event will be free to watch on both the Apple website and YouTube.

Q.10 How long will the keynote session be?

Answer: According to Mark Gurman, the keynote session of WWDC 2023 could be longer than 2 hours but it is not known exactly how long the session may last.