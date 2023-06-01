Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023: Headset, iOS 17 done deal, but will there be any surprises?

Apple WWDC 2023: Headset, iOS 17 done deal, but will there be any surprises?

Apple has officially announced the dates for this highly anticipated event, which will take place from June 5 to June 9. While the Apple headset, MacBook Air 15-inch and iOS 17 are a certainty, excitement has built around whether Apple has any surprise announcements up its sleeve this year.

Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17.
15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.
Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more.
watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more.
Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.
Know everything that can be announced during the Apple WWDC 2023

Apple enthusiasts and developers around the world are eagerly waiting for the annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023. Apple has officially announced the dates for this highly anticipated event, which will take place in an online format from June 5 to June 9. Excitement fills the air as everyone wonders whether Apple has any surprise announcements up its sleeve this year.

While the event will be held online and be free for all developers to attend, there is a special experience in store for select developers and students. They have been invited to join Apple at its iconic Apple Park on opening day, promising an extraordinary start to the conference.

Apple recently sent out exclusive invitations to select media outlets, inviting them to attend the highly anticipated WWDC 2023 keynote. The keynote, set to occur on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST), will be held in person at Apple's renowned Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. It is widely anticipated that Apple CEO Tim Cook will kick off the event.

The invitation to the WWDC 2023 keynote has provided a tantalizing clue about what Apple may have in store for its audience. The invite itself is a visual masterpiece, entirely black with a rainbow-colored ring that bears a striking resemblance to the distinctive loop building at Apple Park. The three-dimensional design and vibrant colors strongly suggest that an announcement related to virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) may be imminent. Apple has reportedly extended invitations to AR and VR specialists, further fueling the speculation.

Rumors have been swirling around the unveiling of Apple's long-awaited augmented reality headset, which is expected to be the highlight of WWDC 2023. This highly anticipated device will mark Apple's significant entry into the world of "mixed reality," encompassing both AR and VR experiences. Speculation abound regarding the headset's capabilities and features, with some sources suggesting that it may run on a new version of Apple's mobile operating system, potentially named 'xrOS,' and bear the branding 'Reality One.'

While WWDC is traditionally a software-focused event, with Apple announcing major updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more, this year is anticipated to be no different. Apple enthusiasts can expect announcements regarding iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, unveiling exciting new features and improvements.

However, there will be a surprise or two, too. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has just revealed that there will be '"several new Macs" announced at WWDC 2023. Earlier, just one Mac was expected to be rolled out - the MacBook Air 15-inch. Now, in a big surprise, it looks like there will be more. According to a Techlusive report, these may be New Mac Pro, 27-inch iMac, New MacBook Pro 13 and 12-inch MacBook.

