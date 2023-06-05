Apple WWDC 2023: How to livestream the event | All the details inside

Apple's much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, scheduled for today, June 5, is set to be the year's most significant tech event. During this conference, Apple will unveil its next-generation software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more. Additionally, there are rumors that Apple will introduce its first ‘Mixed Reality Headset', known as RealityPro.

The keynote, led by CEO Tim Cook, will commence on June 5 at 10:30 PM IST. While only a select audience with Apple invitations can attend the physical event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, the rest of the world can join the WWDC23 livestream through Apple's official website, YouTube, Twitter, and selected social media channels.

Expectations from WWDC 2023

Apple is anticipated to make various announcements related to both software and hardware at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference. One of the most exciting revelations might be the launch of RealityPro, Apple's first mixed-reality headset. Additionally, speculations suggest the unveiling of other products such as a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro.

Software-wise, Apple is expected to introduce several updates, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, tvOS 16, and xrOS, the new operating system for Apple's extended reality headset. Reports suggest that iOS 17 will bring forth numerous features to enhance user experience, such as app sideloading capability and a redesigned control center. Similarly, watchOS 10 is likely to offer a widget-based user interface for easier navigation on Apple Watches.

In short, to catch all the exciting announcements, make sure to tune in to the live stream of WWDC23 through Apple's official website, YouTube, Twitter, or selected social media channels. This year's conference promises to showcase Apple's latest innovations and set the stage for the future of technology.