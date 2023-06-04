Apple WWDC Hardware Sneak Peek: Mixed Reality Headset and MacBook Air 15-inch

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to showcase not only software updates but also an array of exciting new hardware. While the event has traditionally focused on software releases, this year's edition promises to be memorable with a host of possible hardware reveals.

One of the most anticipated unveilings is Apple's first venture into augmented and virtual reality with the rumored "Reality Pro" AR/VR headset. Boasting the new xrOS operating system, this headset is expected to offer an unprecedented combination of virtual and augmented reality experiences. However, with a price tag rumored to be around $3,000, its success remains uncertain.

Another exciting prospect is the rumored debut of the 15-inch MacBook Air, which could steal the spotlight at WWDC 2023. Apple aims to cater to users seeking a larger screen without the additional features found in the MacBook Pro line. With a 60Hz screen, fewer ports, and weaker audio, this MacBook Air variant is expected to be more affordable, with an estimated price range of $1,299 to $1,499.

In addition to these anticipated releases, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed out that "several new Macs" could also make their debut at the event. Speculation points to the potential refresh of various Mac models that have been on the market for over a year. The Mac Pro, for instance, is in dire need of an Apple Silicon overhaul, as it still operates on Intel chips. Furthermore, Gurman hints at the possibility of trade-ins for the M2 MacBook Air, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, and the Mac Studio on the opening day of WWDC.

The Mac Studio, which has been around for over a year and runs on M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, may see an upgrade to the M2 Max chip. Additionally, rumors suggest that Apple is testing an M2 Ultra variant. Recent discoveries on Apple's Find My network backend hint at three unidentified Mac devices, potentially including a refreshed 24-inch iMac, a Mac mini (last updated in January 2023), or the long-awaited Mac Pro (last updated in 2019).

WWDC 2023 holds great promise for Apple enthusiasts, as it combines the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 with a wealth of exciting hardware prospects. While the Reality Pro AR/VR headset and the 15-inch MacBook Air steal the spotlight, the potential introduction of several new Macs adds to the anticipation surrounding this year's conference. As the event kicks off on June 5, Apple fans worldwide eagerly await the confirmation of these speculations and the opportunity to witness the latest innovations from the tech giant.