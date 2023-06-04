Home Tech News Apple WWDC Hardware Sneak Peek: Mixed Reality Headset and MacBook Air 15-inch

Apple WWDC Hardware Sneak Peek: Mixed Reality Headset and MacBook Air 15-inch

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to showcase not only important software updates, but also an array of exciting new hardware.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 04 2023, 19:42 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Macbook air
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
MacBook Air
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
image caption
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple WWDC 2023 is set to showcase an array of exciting new hardware. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)

Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to showcase not only software updates but also an array of exciting new hardware. While the event has traditionally focused on software releases, this year's edition promises to be memorable with a host of possible hardware reveals.

One of the most anticipated unveilings is Apple's first venture into augmented and virtual reality with the rumored "Reality Pro" AR/VR headset. Boasting the new xrOS operating system, this headset is expected to offer an unprecedented combination of virtual and augmented reality experiences. However, with a price tag rumored to be around $3,000, its success remains uncertain.

Another exciting prospect is the rumored debut of the 15-inch MacBook Air, which could steal the spotlight at WWDC 2023. Apple aims to cater to users seeking a larger screen without the additional features found in the MacBook Pro line. With a 60Hz screen, fewer ports, and weaker audio, this MacBook Air variant is expected to be more affordable, with an estimated price range of $1,299 to $1,499.

In addition to these anticipated releases, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed out that "several new Macs" could also make their debut at the event. Speculation points to the potential refresh of various Mac models that have been on the market for over a year. The Mac Pro, for instance, is in dire need of an Apple Silicon overhaul, as it still operates on Intel chips. Furthermore, Gurman hints at the possibility of trade-ins for the M2 MacBook Air, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, and the Mac Studio on the opening day of WWDC.

The Mac Studio, which has been around for over a year and runs on M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, may see an upgrade to the M2 Max chip. Additionally, rumors suggest that Apple is testing an M2 Ultra variant. Recent discoveries on Apple's Find My network backend hint at three unidentified Mac devices, potentially including a refreshed 24-inch iMac, a Mac mini (last updated in January 2023), or the long-awaited Mac Pro (last updated in 2019).

WWDC 2023 holds great promise for Apple enthusiasts, as it combines the unveiling of iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 with a wealth of exciting hardware prospects. While the Reality Pro AR/VR headset and the 15-inch MacBook Air steal the spotlight, the potential introduction of several new Macs adds to the anticipation surrounding this year's conference. As the event kicks off on June 5, Apple fans worldwide eagerly await the confirmation of these speculations and the opportunity to witness the latest innovations from the tech giant.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 19:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets