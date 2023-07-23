Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 lineup: Will iPhone 15 Pro Max launch as iPhone 15 Ultra?

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch is expected to happen during the Fall period, even though the company is yet to announce the exact launch date for its new phones. Traditionally, Apple holds its annual product launch event in September, and this year should be no exception. During this event, you can expect to catch a glimpse of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, although the latter may potentially be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, according to a Techradar report. Yes, the iPhone 15 Ultra was something that was being talked about in the early part of 2023, but since then, the rumours had been dead and buried, till now! It is increasingly being said that an iPhone 15 Ultra is in the works.

When will the iPhone 15 be released?

To predict the iPhone 15 launch date, you can look at past Apple events and their release trends. Typically, Apple chooses either the first or second week of September for its annual iPhone launches, often favoring Tuesdays, though sometimes opting for Wednesdays. For instance, the iPhone 14 was announced on September 7, and three out of four models were available for purchase starting September 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus came later on October 7.

Based on this historical data, we can speculate that the iPhone 15 will likely be launched on September 5 or 12, both being Tuesdays, with September 6 and 13 also being possibilities. Similar to the iPhone 14, the shipping dates for the iPhone 15 will probably be just over a week after the announcement.

However, there's a possibility of a delay due to production issues with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max displays, as suggested by Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan. If this delay occurs, the entire iPhone 15 line might be pushed back until late October.

The enigma of the iPhone 15 Pro Max

It's important to note that while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to be part of this year's lineup, but whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max arrives as a separate unit on its own or is branded as the iPhone 15 Ultra, is still in the realm of conjecture. Another interesting conjecture is that the Pro Max will come and that the Ultra will arrive as a totally different phone too. That means, not 4, but 5 iPhones will be launched. This will then include, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra.

So, there remains a possibility of a completely new iPhone category being introduced in 2023.

In short, as users eagerly await Apple's official announcement, the excitement and curiosity surrounding the iPhone 15 and its potential variants continue to grow. Regardless of its final name, one thing is certain – Apple's loyal fan base will be eagerly lining up to get their hands on the latest and greatest iPhone.