Home Tech News Bad news on iOS 17 update! If you own iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, then be WORRIED

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 officially. Meanwhile, there are several reports claiming that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X may miss the update. Here is why.

Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
Which Apple iPhone models will miss iOS 17 update? Here is what reports claim. (Unsplash)

With the release of almost every software update, Apple also drops some of the iPhone models from the list of its supporting devices. The company is soon expected to announce the iOS 17 in its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to begin from June 5, 2023. Along with iOS 17, Apple is also expected to announce iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, among others at the event. However, not every iPhone users will be able to enjoy the update. Yes, not all the iPhone models will support the iOS 17 update. According to a leakster, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may not get the iOS 17 update.

These devices were released between November 2015 and November 2017 and Apple generally maintains full software support for devices for at least five years, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Notably, iPhone 6s/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, iPhone SE Generation 1 were dropped from the list of iOS 16 supporting devices. Something similar is expected to happen this time too. If this rumor comes out to be true, iOS 17 would be incompatible with most devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip or older.

However, according to a report by MacRumors, in direct response to the claim about iOS 17 dropping support for the above iPhone models, a reputable leaker stated that the information is incorrect and all the iPhones supporting iOS 16 will also support the iOS 17 update.

"According to a post on the MacRumors forum by the anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16 will indeed support iOS 17, including all devices powered by A11 chipsets (i.e. the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus). But, there is no official information available regarding the list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update.

Meanwhile, iOS 17 will bring several new features to your iPhone. Though Apple has not yet disclosed any official detail about the same, some of the features the upcoming software update may bring are Next-Generation CarPlay which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration; alternative App Stores, among others.

