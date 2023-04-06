Bad news on iOS 17 update! If you own iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, then be WORRIED

With the release of almost every software update, Apple also drops some of the iPhone models from the list of its supporting devices. The company is soon expected to announce the iOS 17 in its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to begin from June 5, 2023. Along with iOS 17, Apple is also expected to announce iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, among others at the event. However, not every iPhone users will be able to enjoy the update. Yes, not all the iPhone models will support the iOS 17 update. According to a leakster, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may not get the iOS 17 update.

These devices were released between November 2015 and November 2017 and Apple generally maintains full software support for devices for at least five years, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

Notably, iPhone 6s/Plus, iPhone 7/Plus, iPhone SE Generation 1 were dropped from the list of iOS 16 supporting devices. Something similar is expected to happen this time too. If this rumor comes out to be true, iOS 17 would be incompatible with most devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip or older.

However, according to a report by MacRumors, in direct response to the claim about iOS 17 dropping support for the above iPhone models, a reputable leaker stated that the information is incorrect and all the iPhones supporting iOS 16 will also support the iOS 17 update.

"According to a post on the MacRumors forum by the anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16 will indeed support iOS 17, including all devices powered by A11 chipsets (i.e. the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus). But, there is no official information available regarding the list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update.

Meanwhile, iOS 17 will bring several new features to your iPhone. Though Apple has not yet disclosed any official detail about the same, some of the features the upcoming software update may bring are Next-Generation CarPlay which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration; alternative App Stores, among others.