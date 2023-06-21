Beware Android users! A malware-laden app is stealing your data; Do THIS to protect yourselves

ESET, a cybersecurity software company, revealed that a malicious app was found in the Google Play Store and has been gathering data from Android users since September 2021!

The app is dubbed iRecorder – Screen Recorder, with 50000 downloads, and was found stealing Android users' data since September 19, 2021.

According to ESET, “On September 19th, 2021, the iRecorder - Screen Recorder app was first uploaded to the store without any harmful features. However, it appears that dangerous functionality was later added; this was most likely the case with version 1.3.8, which was released in August 2022.”

The report added, “The malicious code that was added to the trojan-free version of iRecorder is based on the open-source AhMyth Android RAT (remote access trojan) and has been customized into what we named AhRat.”

How does the App function?

The application is capable of stealing files from the Android user's phone in the form of saved webpages, images, audio, video, document files, and file formats.

“The app's specific harmful behavior, which includes collecting files with particular extensions and taking microphone recordings”

ESET also added that they were unable to link the program to any specific malevolent organization.

After the report, Google removed the malicious app from the store.

How to stay safe?

For starters, we need to take cybersecurity seriously to reduce the risk of us being the victim. Here are a few ways to stay safe from Android malware: