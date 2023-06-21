Home Tech News Beware Android users! A malware-laden app is stealing your data; Do THIS to protect yourselves

Beware Android users! A malware-laden app is stealing your data; Do THIS to protect yourselves

A malicious app designed to steal data has been detected. It can be on your device too! If you're an Android user, know what to do.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 10:07 IST
ALERT! Do you use USB devices? Beware! Your Windows computer under threat from Malware
Hackers
1/5 Red Canary: cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new malware that spreads to Windows computers through infected USB drives. However as of now, researchers are unaware of how it happens. (REUTERS)
Malware
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the cybersecurity researchers did not name the malware but linked it to the group of malicious actors they call Raspberry Robin. (Pixabay)
Hackers
3/5 According to the report by researchers, "While msiexec.exe downloads and executes legitimate installer packages, adversaries also leverage it to deliver malware. Raspberry Robin uses msiexec.exe to attempt external network communication to a malicious domain for C2 purposes." (REUTERS)
Hackers
4/5 The malware spreads to new devices via an infected .LNK file. Once someone plugs in the USB drive, the malware runs the infection process via command prompt. (REUTERS)
hackers
5/5 The researchers said, "We also don't know why Raspberry Robin installs a malicious DLL, one hypothesis is that it may be an attempt to establish persistence on an infected system, though additional information is required to build confidence in that hypothesis." (MINT_PRINT)
Android phone
View all Images
Android users have been warned about malware-app stealing their data. (Pixabay)

ESET, a cybersecurity software company, revealed that a malicious app was found in the Google Play Store and has been gathering data from Android users since September 2021!

The app is dubbed iRecorder – Screen Recorder, with 50000 downloads, and was found stealing Android users' data since September 19, 2021.

According to ESET, “On September 19th, 2021, the iRecorder - Screen Recorder app was first uploaded to the store without any harmful features. However, it appears that dangerous functionality was later added; this was most likely the case with version 1.3.8, which was released in August 2022.”

The report added, “The malicious code that was added to the trojan-free version of iRecorder is based on the open-source AhMyth Android RAT (remote access trojan) and has been customized into what we named AhRat.”

How does the App function?

The application is capable of stealing files from the Android user's phone in the form of saved webpages, images, audio, video, document files, and file formats.

“The app's specific harmful behavior, which includes collecting files with particular extensions and taking microphone recordings”

ESET also added that they were unable to link the program to any specific malevolent organization.

After the report, Google removed the malicious app from the store.

How to stay safe?

For starters, we need to take cybersecurity seriously to reduce the risk of us being the victim. Here are a few ways to stay safe from Android malware:

  • Download apps only from reputed app stores - Don't use third-party marketplaces to download apps as they can not be reviewed by Google.
  • Read app reviews - Reading reviews enable to you know if any other user experienced any strange activities from the app.
  • Don't use free antivirus trials - Free antivirus trials could actually be malware that attacks your Android device.
  • Keep your Android phone updated - Updating devices ensures that your Android device has the latest security updates.
  • Do not click on ads or pop-ups about the performance of your device

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 09:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets