BGMI to RETURN! Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be back; But there is a catch

Krafton has released an official statement announcing that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be making a comeback soon. However, there is a catch. Know what it is.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 19 2023, 12:48 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon be available to download. (Pixabay)
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon be available to download. (Pixabay)

In a shocking turn of events, it is now official that the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will be making a comeback in India soon. The game was banned by the government in July 2022, but ten months later, the ban has been lifted. Krafton, the company behind the multiplayer shooter mobile game, has released an official statement announcing that the game will soon be available to download. The company also expressed its gratitude towards the government of India for lifting the ban. However, there is a big catch — the game will be available for three months period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. The game will also have to make adjustments by adding a time limit and changing the color of blood in the game.

Reacting to the news of unban, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”.

BGMI to return to India will some changes

According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.

Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day. Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed everytime a player is shot or is killed), which was red prior to the ban, may also have to be changed.

“We strongly encourage our users to prioritize their well-being and follow responsible gaming practices. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players and believe that by promoting responsible gaming, we can contribute to a healthier gaming culture, where players can enjoy themselves while still taking care of their overall well-being,” said Vibhor Kukreti, Head Government Affairs, Krafton India.

There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.

First Published Date: 19 May, 12:48 IST
