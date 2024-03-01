 Brave browser introduces AI assistant Leo on Android; now you can generate content, write code | Tech News
Brave's AI assistant Leo, built on Meta's LLM technology, is now available on Android devices. Know how it helps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 12:18 IST
Brave introduces AI assistant Leo on Android devices. Know how it can help you. (Brave)

Privacy-focused browsers have become extremely popular in recent years. One such browser is Brave, an open-source web browser based on the Chromium web browser. It is certainly an intriguing option for those who wish to protect their identity online and stay safe from advertisements and trackers. Keeping up with the latest boom in artificial intelligence (AI), Brave introduced an AI assistant named Leo in 2023. Now, it is bringing it to Android devices.

Brave AI assistant on Android

Leo is an AI-powered chat assistant that was previously available on the desktop platform. It does not use third-party AI services, the company says. This AI assistant was built on Meta's Large Language Model (LLM) Llama-2 but soon got Mixtral 8x7B as the default LLM. It follows the success of Brave's AI Summarize feature. Following its rollout on desktop, Brave is now introducing Leo on Android devices. Thus, users can update their Brave browsers to version 1.63 and get this feature.

What can it do?

The company says users can ask Leo questions, summarize pages, translate pages, create content, and more from both the browser address bar and within the webpage. It has access to LLMs such as Mixtral 8x7B, Claude Instant, and Llama 2 13B, with the former being the default LLM. It can: 

1. Create real-time summaries of web pages or videos

2. Write code

3. Answer questions about content

4. Generate new long-form written content

5. Translate pages, analyze, or rewrite them

6. Create transcriptions of video or audio content

On Android devices, Leo helps maximize productivity even when you're on the go. Users can interact with the AI assistant in multiple languages including English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. It does not require a sign-up or sign-in. While Leo is accessible to Brave users for free, they can upgrade to Leo Premium for $14.99 a month and get access to upgraded capabilities.

Bill Gates praises Indian Innovation! Gates feels that India has made rapid strides in Digital Public Infrastucture and there has been a lot of improvement in key areas. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Microsoft startup aims to build AI software! Synth Labs is primarily focused on building software, some of it open source, to help a range of companies ensure that their AI systems act according to their intentions. Read more here.

Gemini gets Calendar access! Google's AI chatbot can now perform several tasks for you including creating an event or reviewing the upcoming events of the day. Know how to use it here.

