Home Tech News Earth's violent history: The biggest asteroid impacts of all time

Earth's violent history: The biggest asteroid impacts of all time

Earth has been hit with massive space objects back in ancient times. Check out the biggest asteroid impacts of all time on Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 09:47 IST
asteroids
Massive asteroid impacts on Earth known so far. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Massive asteroid impacts on Earth known so far. (Pixabay)

Over the years, we have been warned by scientists about asteroids making close approaches to Earth. Every now and then we hear about huge plane-sized asteroids closing in on our planet, but none of them so far has crashed on Earth. Scientists believe that we will not see any humanity killing asteroids hitting Earth in the near future, but they also say that asteroid impacts are very much possible. Various space organizations all over the world are studying and identifying space rocks and ways to guard the planet against them. However, back in ancient history, Earth was prone to asteroid impacts and the study says space was more violent back in those days than now. Let's have a look at some of the biggest asteroid impacts on Earth.

Biggest asteroid impact craters

Vredefort Crater

According to a NASA report, it is one of the oldest impacts which occurred around 2 billion years ago when a massive 10 Km asteroid hit the Earth's surface and created the Vredefort Crater. The impact crater covered a huge area of about 180 to 300 km.

Sudbury basin impact

NASA reports that the Sudbury Basin was created about 1.8 billion years ago. The impact crater was measured around 200 Km. Earlier, the crash was assumed to be an asteroid but later it was discovered that the object was actually an icy rock - a comet.

Chicxulub impact

It is one of the most famous impacts in history as the event was responsible for the mass extinction of dinosaurs and the evolution of mammals on the face of Earth. The 10km asteroid created an impact crater of around 200 km wide. The asteroid strike killed over 70 percent of the Earth's species. It happened around 65 mn years ago.

Meteor Crater

This strike is known to be a recent event that occurred around 50,000 years ago. It was an iron asteroid that impacted North America. “A similar-size impact event today could destroy a city the size of Kansas City,” said David Kring, an impact cratering expert at the Lunar and Planetary Institute. The size of the asteroid was measured about 100 to 170 feet and the crater measures around 1.2 Km.

Clearwater Lakes Craters

This crater is known to have had two asteroid impacts, which occurred 280 million and 450 million years ago. The Clearwater West impact was measured at 32 km and the Clearwater East was measured at 26 km diameter. Now, the impact areas are lakes.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 09:39 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Massive sunspot set to spark dangerous M-class solar flares directed at Earth, says NASA
28 August 2023
NASA tracks asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 24548 kmph!
28 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QD2 speeding toward Earth at terrifying speed!
28 August 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA's Mars rover snaps Sun turning, spies dangerous sunspot facing Earth
27 August 2023
Sun-observing spacecraft sheds light on the solar wind's origin
27 August 2023
5 huge asteroids approaching Earth over next 2 days!
26 August 2023
Solar orbiter reveals plasma jets as potential source of Solar Wind
26 August 2023
Building-sized asteroid racing towards Earth, warns NASA; check speed and close approach
25 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets