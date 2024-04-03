Government issues warning for Apple device users over critical vulnerability

The recent warning issued by the Indian government has put Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Vision Pro headset users on high alert due to a critical vulnerability identified in their devices. The warning, issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), emphasizes the risk associated with remote code execution.

Affected Apple Devices

According to the security advisory, various Apple software and hardware versions are affected by the vulnerability. This includes older versions of Apple Safari, macOS Ventura and Sonoma, visionOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Users of specific iPhone and iPad models, such as iPhone XS, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, are particularly vulnerable if their devices are not updated to the latest software versions.

Furthermore, users of older devices like iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, and earlier iPad models are also at risk if they fail to update their devices. The advisory highlights the importance of keeping devices updated with the latest security patches to mitigate the risk of exploitation.

Precautionary Measures

To minimize the risk of unauthorized access and potential credential compromises, users are advised to avoid connecting to unsecured or public Wi-Fi networks. Implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) is recommended to enhance security measures.

Additionally, users should only download apps and software from trusted sources like the Apple App Store to reduce the risk of malware infections. Regularly backing up important data is also emphasized as a precautionary measure to safeguard against data loss in the event of a security breach.

The warning serves as a reminder for Apple device users to remain vigilant about cybersecurity threats and to take proactive measures to protect their devices and personal information. By following the recommended precautions and keeping their devices up to date, users can help mitigate the risks associated with critical vulnerabilities.

