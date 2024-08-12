Heavy rain in North India: Top tips to safeguard your expensive tech during Monsoon

Monsoon 2024 is in full swing in India, and many across North India are experiencing waterlogging and flood-like conditions. This has caused many to suffer, with some even incurring monetary losses due to major damage to electronics and vehicles. However, by taking a few precautionary measures, one can safeguard their tech and ensure peace of mind. Here are five tips that can prove handy this monsoon season:

Buy a Waterproof Phone Pouch for Your Phone

There's a high likelihood that your device may not be water-resistant, and even if it has IP68 or IP67 water resistance, no phone is ever completely waterproof, and it can still get water damaged. In this case, having a waterproof pouch from the likes of Caseology can prove to be quite handy, as it acts as an added layer of protection. This means you can use your device in the rain stress-free.

Store Expensive Tech Such as Cameras in a Dry Cabinet

During the monsoon, humidity tends to be a major contributor to tech failures. This can be due to sudden temperature changes, which build moisture buildup on gadgets like cameras—leading to fungal growth or even electronics failing. For this, having a dry cabinet like the HINISO AD-30C can be quite handy, as it safely stores your tech and prevents rust, oxidation, mould, and moisture buildup.

Don't Plug in Phone Charger After It Gets Wet

It goes without saying, but plugging in your phone or electronics for charging when they are wet can be hugely detrimental. So, if there's water inside your charging port, beware, and don't plug in a charger until it dries out completely. Smartphones typically warn users whenever moisture is detected inside the charging port, but in most cases, users ignore the warning, and by the time they realise what they've done, it's usually too late.

Using Air Conditioners Without Cleaning the Filter and Not Using Dry Mode

Most air conditioner manufacturers recommend users clean their dust filters regularly to maintain optimal function. This is necessary to ensure that there's no mould buildup inside the AC. Plus, if your AC has a Dry Mode, it can be highly useful to combat high humidity levels. This mode works by reducing the humidity inside your room by regulating the compressors. This also prevents water drips from the AC and maintains a cool and dry environment in your room.