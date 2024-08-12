iPhone users to soon get iOS 18: Here are 5 new customisation features that you should try

Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its annual WWDC event in June 2024. The new operating system, set to hit the markets alongside the iPhone 16 this fall, is poised to offer many new and exciting features to iPhone users. Apple released iOS beta 3 for public testing this month. The latest beta is equipped with various features to customise the home screen for a better user experience. While most of these features resemble those found on Android home screens, some features, like turning on a dark background in Apple's built-in apps, are exclusive to iPhone users.

The iOS 18 beta includes several features for customising the home screen, such as eliminating app labels, enlarging the size of app icons, rearranging apps on the home screen, and more.

We have compiled a detailed list of these features and the steps users can take to use them:

Change Size of Icons

Users can change the size of app icons and eliminate their labels to make the home screen look more organised. To do this, touch and hold the background to enter jiggle mode. Then, click on the edit option located in the top left corner of the screen. Finally, click on “Customise” and select the “Large” option from the menu at the bottom. This will make the apps appear larger without their labels. Users can follow the same process to revert the apps to their regular size.

Change Colour of App Icons

To change the colour of app icons, users can touch and hold the background until the apps start shaking. Then, click on the edit button in the top left corner of the screen. Next, select the “Customise” option and click on the icon in the extreme right, named “Tinted.” A gradient scale will appear at the bottom, allowing users to choose their preferred colour by sliding. Users can also click on the eyedropper icon in the top right corner to choose a colour from their background that matches the app icons.

Give Apps a Dark Background

Users can give some of Apple's built-in apps, like Safari and Messenger, a darker background. However, other apps, like Instagram and Snapchat, will remain unchanged. The dark mode can help save battery life. To activate it, long-press the background to open jiggle mode, click on the edit option in the top left corner, then click on the “Customise” tab and tap on the icon named “Dark,” located slightly left of centre in the menu.

Make Background Appear Darker

Users can make the background appear darker so that the apps are more visible. To do this, touch and hold the background to enter jiggle mode, then click on the edit option in the top left corner and select “Customise.” Finally, select the sun icon in the top left corner of the menu. This setting will make the wallpaper appear darker in shade without affecting the app icons.

Rearrange Apps on Home Screen

Users can rearrange apps on the home screen by touching and holding the background to enter jiggle mode. They can then select and drag the apps to their desired locations.

It should be noted that the iOS 18 beta's final version has not been released yet, so users are advised to test these features on their alternate iOS-supported devices, as these features may contain bugs.

