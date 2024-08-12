Jio, Airtel and Vi push TRAI to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps: Know why
Top Indian telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have urged TRAI to regulate popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Google’s RCS, and Telegram. Here’s why.
Major Indian telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), have formally requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to introduce new regulations for messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Google's RCS, and Telegram. These telecom operators argue that these platforms offer services comparable to their own and should be subject to permissions or licences.
OTT Apps Seen as Competitors
According to a report from the Economic Times, the telecom operators are pushing for TRAI to oversee over-the-top (OTT) communication apps, claiming that these apps pose a competitive threat to their services. They noted a decline in their traditional services since these apps gained popularity, attributing this trend to the lack of regulations for OTT services and their global reach through the internet. They assert that these apps have effectively become substitutes for text and voice communications.
Airtel's Response to TRAI
In its response to TRAI's extensive consultation process, Airtel highlighted the growth of OTT services and applications, citing the absence of regulatory barriers and the broad access provided by internet connectivity as key factors. Airtel emphasised that OTT players have taken over roles traditionally filled by text and voice services.
OTT Services Counterclaims
OTT services counter that they are already regulated under the Information Technology Act and do not require additional oversight.
Additionally, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have expressed support for TRAI's proposal to revamp the current telecom licensing framework. They advocate for a unified national licence, known as the Unified Services Authorization (National), which they believe will simplify operations, reduce costs, and lower litigation. They stress, however, that this new regime should not disrupt the existing telecom structure, cautioning against allowing internet service providers (ISPs) to offer leased lines or VPN services.
