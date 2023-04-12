Home Tech News iOS 17 to change your iPhone experience with these 3 BIG upgrades

iOS 17 to change your iPhone experience with these 3 BIG upgrades

iOS 17 is coming in just a few months! What should you expect? Here are the three big expected upgrades for your iPhones.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 17:54 IST
iOS 17 is expected to be announced during the WWDC event in June 2023. (Unsplash)

As the Apple WWDC event draws near, excitement is mounting among iPhone enthusiasts for the upcoming announcement of iOS 17. With the iOS 16 release last year, lock screen customisation, sent message edit option, photo library sharing with your family, and other major upgrades helped enhance the user experience of iPhones. However, with some notable leaks and rumours emerging, expectations are high for the iOS 17 update.

Initial reports suggested that iOS 17 would be a minor update without any significant additions. However, Apple analyst Mark Gurman now suggests that the upcoming release may include some 'nice to have' features. Excited? Here are some of the anticipated features for the upcoming iOS 17 update, which has been codenamed Dawn, that will change your iPhone experience.

iOS 17 expected features

1. Redesigned Control Center: The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. However, a source on the MacRumors forums suggests that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17. Sadly, there is no specific information about the changes that are in the works for iOS 17.

2. Sideloading of apps: According to previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act. MacRumors report also suggests that starting from 2024, Apple will be required to enable sideloading by European legislation. In anticipation of this, Apple is reportedly planning changes that will take effect in iOS 17.

3. CarPlay improvements: During the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple gave a sneak peek of an updated CarPlay interface. The preview offered an enhanced integration with vehicles. This new experience will allow users to control car features such as volume and radio through CarPlay which is expected to be rolled out with the iOS 17 update.

However, it's important to note that the features discussed are based on speculations, leaks, and rumours. The official announcement of the operating system is scheduled for June 2023, so we'll have to wait until then to know for sure.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 17:51 IST
