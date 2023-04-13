Home Tech News iOS 17 Update to bring improvements to Dynamic Island, Control Center, Camera app, and more

iOS 17 Update to bring improvements to Dynamic Island, Control Center, Camera app, and more

The iOS 17 update is expected to bring major changes to your iPhone. From improvements in the Control Center to Dynamic Island and more- here's all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 13 2023, 17:27 IST
Here are the expected features and updates iOS 17 can bring. (Unsplash)

As Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is nearing, the company is expected to announce iOS 17. Notably, the WWDC 2023 event will start from June 5. Reports and leaks about what the iOS 17 update may bring to your iOS 17 have already created a hype. And now, a leakster on his Twitter handle has informed about almost everything new in iOS 17. According to the leakster @analyst941, the potential new features coming with the iOS 17 update include more functionalities to Dynamic Island, always on display, and more.

First of all, the doubt has been cleared on the devices that will be supporting the iOS 17 update by saying that all the models with iOS 16, including all A11 Bionic powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X will get the update. "iOS 17 Will support all models of the iPhone that was supported with iOS 16. Including ALL 'A!! Bionic' powered devices like iPhone 8, iPhone X."

The tipster also informed that performance, efficiency, stability and long-term support for older devices are the main features of this update. "The first few beta cycles may end up being rough for devices with 3gb of ram (standard iPads, iPhone 8/X) but will improve to become more stable and efficient.

The other updates that iOS 17 may bring are:

1. Control Center major changes towards UI, customization, etc.

2. Dynamic Island will do a lot more."Marketing department pressured development team to add more to Dynamic Island most likely to push sales of the standard iPhone 15's release," the leakster stated.

3. More always on display settings.

4. More Focus Mode filters in settings.

5. Notification changes and additional options in Settings.

6. Custom Accessibility settings will give total control over the UI and layout for older persons or younger children.

7. Active widgets are in testing, but not confirmed by any means. Active widgets will bring one-tap buttons, sliders and more making widgets dynamic.

8. CarKey improvements and more Car implementations into the wallet app.

9. Health app UI changes, especially regarding Favorites in Health.

10. Camera app changes; these were initially planned for the iPhone 14 Pro release, and may only be implemented into iPhone 15's OS, rather than all iOS 17 devices.

11. Heavily improved Search/Spotlight.

12. An absolute behemoth of ARKit API's/frameworks.

The leakster also stated that iPhone 15 Pro models are still by far on track to receive capacitive/haptic volume, "action", and power buttons contrary to recent contradicting rumors.

