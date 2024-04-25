HMD launches Pulse smartphone series that you can repair at home- Price, specs and all details

HMD Global has introduced its inaugural lineup of branded smartphones under the Pulse series, marking a significant step towards user-centric repairability. The Pulse series comprises three models: HMD Pulse, Pulse+, and Pulse Pro. The company's focus on Generation 1 user repairability includes offering self-repair kits through iFixit, empowering users to undertake repairs such as battery replacement and screen swaps.

HMD Pulse smartphones: Pricing and Availability

The HMD Pulse kicks off with a base price of €140 (approximately ₹12,500) for the 4GB/64GB variant. Meanwhile, the Pulse+ starts at €159 (around ₹14,200) for its base model. As for the HMD Pulse Pro, the 6GB/128GB version comes with a price tag of €180 (about ₹16,100). While the Pulse and Pulse+ will be accessible through the HMD website, details regarding the availability of the Pro version are yet to be disclosed.

Specifications: Pulse and Pulse+

Both the HMD Pulse and Pulse+ boast a 6.65-inch IPS LCD display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Under the hood, they are powered by the UNISOC T606 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The devices offer up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. Operating on Android 14 OS, HMD promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Camera setups vary, with the Pulse featuring a 13MP primary shooter and the Pulse+ boasting a 50MP primary camera. Both models include an 8MP front camera and pack a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Specifications: Pulse Pro

The HMD Pulse Pro comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display and is powered by the UNISOC T606 SoC paired with 6GB/128GB storage. Similar to its counterparts, it runs on Android 14 OS with promised updates. Camera configurations include a 50MP primary camera and a secondary sensor, with a 50MP front shooter. Connectivity options and battery capacity mirror those of the Pulse and Pulse+.

In a market saturated with options, HMD's emphasis on user repairability and competitive specifications marks a notable entry into the smartphone arena.