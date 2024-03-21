 iPad Pro leak hints at thinner bezels compared to previous models; Know what’s coming | Tech News
Rumors abound regarding the upcoming iPad Pro refresh, with iPad Pro leaks suggesting that the new models will feature noticeably thinner bezels compared to previous generations.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 17:02 IST
The tech community buzzes with excitement as rumors of thinner iPad Pro bezels intensify ahead of Apple's official announcement. (Unsplash)
The tech community buzzes with excitement as rumors of thinner iPad Pro bezels intensify ahead of Apple's official announcement. (Unsplash)

Exciting news has surfaced for Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the upcoming iPad Pro refresh. A recent leak suggests that the new iPad Pros will boast significantly thinner bezels compared to previous models, providing users with a more immersive and modern viewing experience.

iPad Pro may get thinner bezels

According to information shared by 9to5mac, Instant Digital on Weibo has suggested that the bezels on the upcoming iPad Pro models are set to undergo a noticeable reduction in size. Specifically, the 11-inch iPad Pro is rumored to feature bezels measuring 7.12mm, while the larger 12.9-inch variant will sport even thinner bezels at 7.08mm, excluding the metal edge. This reduction in bezel size represents a substantial improvement, estimated to be approximately 10% to 15% thinner than the bezels found on current iPad Pro models introduced since 2018.

The leak, which has garnered attention from tech enthusiasts worldwide, aligns with previous reports from reputable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman had previously hinted at Apple's efforts to shrink iPad bezel sizes, echoing the company's strategy seen in the recent iPhone releases, such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which featured significantly reduced bezel sizes.

Potential Design Overhaul

In addition to the anticipated reduction in bezel size, rumors suggest that the new iPad Pros will also boast a sleeker overall design, with a significant reduction in thickness compared to their predecessors. This potential redesign has generated excitement among consumers and tech enthusiasts alike, who eagerly anticipate the official unveiling of Apple's latest innovations in the iPad lineup.

Looking Forward to Official Announcement

As anticipation mounts for the impending iPad Pro refresh, the tech community eagerly awaits further details and confirmation from Apple regarding the rumored thinner bezels and an updated design. Stay tuned for more updates as we eagerly anticipate the official announcement from Apple in the coming months.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 17:01 IST
