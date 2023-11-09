iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE to MacBook Pro, Apple killed off these 5 gadgets in 2023

As we approach the end of 2023, it's the perfect moment for Apple fans to reflect on the big changes in the company's lineup. Apple has killed of some devices and accessories and are no longer being made by the company. Let's take a closer look at the five products that Apple has discontinued in 2023, signaling a shift towards new innovations and environmental responsibility.

1. iPhone 13 Mini

In September, Apple bid adieu to the iPhone 13 mini, bringing an end to the era of compact iPhones. Despite its popularity among fans of smaller smartphones, market research indicated lower sales compared to other iPhone models. The iPhone 12 mini remains available as a refurbished option for now, while the newest small-sized iPhone is the iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display. Rumors suggest the next iPhone SE will boast a larger 6.1-inch display going forward, but when that launch will happen is unknown as yet, via MacRumors.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. 13-Inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, with its seven-year-old design and Touch Bar, saw its final days last week. Apple introduced the new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the standard M3 chip and a range of upgrades such as a 120Hz ProMotion display, a 1080p camera, and additional ports. With a starting price of $1599, it bids farewell to its predecessor, the 13-inch model, which started at $1299.

3. MagSafe Battery Pack Charges Out

Released in 2021, the MagSafe Battery Pack was discontinued in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Priced at $99, this magnetic accessory provided extra battery life for iPhone 12 and newer models. However, with all iPhone 15 models now featuring USB-C ports, the Lightning charging port on the battery pack rendered it outdated.

4. MagSafe Duo Charger

The MagSafe Duo Charger, introduced in 2020 as a $129 foldable charging mat accommodating both iPhones and Apple Watches, also faced the chopping block in September. Sharing the fate of the MagSafe Battery Pack, its Lightning charging port became a relic of the past in a world embracing USB-C connectivity.

5. Leather Accessories

In a move towards shouldering greater environmental responsibility, Apple ceased the sale of leather accessories in September. This included leather versions of iPhone cases, the MagSafe Wallet, Apple Watch bands, and more. The company introduced a new FineWoven fabric material for accessories, emphasizing a "significantly lower" carbon footprint compared to leather. Despite the eco-friendly approach, some customers have expressed concerns about the new iPhone cases being susceptible to scratches and stains.

As Apple bids adieu to these products, it opens the door to new possibilities, promising a future of cutting-edge technology and sustainable choices.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!