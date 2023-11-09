Icon
Home Tech News iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE to MacBook Pro, Apple killed off these 5 gadgets in 2023

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE to MacBook Pro, Apple killed off these 5 gadgets in 2023

In a year of transformations, Apple has killed off some iconic products including the compact iPhone 13 mini, the classic 13-inch MacBook Pro and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 15:40 IST
Icon
Apple products
Apple's 2023 killer touch: From iPhones to MacBooks, MagSafe Gadgets, and leather accessories, a look back at the products that were discontinued. (PTI)
Apple products
Apple's 2023 killer touch: From iPhones to MacBooks, MagSafe Gadgets, and leather accessories, a look back at the products that were discontinued. (PTI)

As we approach the end of 2023, it's the perfect moment for Apple fans to reflect on the big changes in the company's lineup. Apple has killed of some devices and accessories and are no longer being made by the company. Let's take a closer look at the five products that Apple has discontinued in 2023, signaling a shift towards new innovations and environmental responsibility.

1. iPhone 13 Mini

In September, Apple bid adieu to the iPhone 13 mini, bringing an end to the era of compact iPhones. Despite its popularity among fans of smaller smartphones, market research indicated lower sales compared to other iPhone models. The iPhone 12 mini remains available as a refurbished option for now, while the newest small-sized iPhone is the iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display. Rumors suggest the next iPhone SE will boast a larger 6.1-inch display going forward, but when that launch will happen is unknown as yet, via MacRumors. 

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. 13-Inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, with its seven-year-old design and Touch Bar, saw its final days last week. Apple introduced the new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro, equipped with the standard M3 chip and a range of upgrades such as a 120Hz ProMotion display, a 1080p camera, and additional ports. With a starting price of $1599, it bids farewell to its predecessor, the 13-inch model, which started at $1299.

3. MagSafe Battery Pack Charges Out

Released in 2021, the MagSafe Battery Pack was discontinued in September, coinciding with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Priced at $99, this magnetic accessory provided extra battery life for iPhone 12 and newer models. However, with all iPhone 15 models now featuring USB-C ports, the Lightning charging port on the battery pack rendered it outdated.

4. MagSafe Duo Charger

The MagSafe Duo Charger, introduced in 2020 as a $129 foldable charging mat accommodating both iPhones and Apple Watches, also faced the chopping block in September. Sharing the fate of the MagSafe Battery Pack, its Lightning charging port became a relic of the past in a world embracing USB-C connectivity.

5. Leather Accessories

In a move towards shouldering greater environmental responsibility, Apple ceased the sale of leather accessories in September. This included leather versions of iPhone cases, the MagSafe Wallet, Apple Watch bands, and more. The company introduced a new FineWoven fabric material for accessories, emphasizing a "significantly lower" carbon footprint compared to leather. Despite the eco-friendly approach, some customers have expressed concerns about the new iPhone cases being susceptible to scratches and stains.

As Apple bids adieu to these products, it opens the door to new possibilities, promising a future of cutting-edge technology and sustainable choices.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 15:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon