Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone lost at sea returned to owner using Apple’s Medical ID feature for the first time – Here’s how

iPhone lost at sea returned to owner using Apple’s Medical ID feature for the first time – Here’s how

An iPhone lost at sea was returned to its owner, not through tracking apps, but thanks to Apple’s overlooked Medical ID feature, here’s how it happened.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 12:32 IST
Icon
5 new Apple products to be announced in 2025: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone SE 4, and more
Apple Medical ID feature
1/5 iPhone 17 Air: With next year’s iPhone 17 series, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 17 Plus model to introduce an ultra-slim flagship model. Reportedly, the new slim phone will be known as iPhone 17 Air which will come with a single rear camera, 6 mm thickness, Apple Intelligence, and more advanced features. However, the smartphone may come with some tradeoffs considering it's a slim model. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 series. (AppleInsider)
Apple Medical ID feature
2/5 iPhone SE 4: Apple is rumoured to bring the SE series model model in 2025 after three years. However, it may not be called as iPhone SE 4 but the iPhone 16e as per recent reports. Reportedly the smartphone will have an iPhone 14-like design with a 6.1-inch display but with a smaller notch. It will likely be powered by the A18 chip which was first introduced with the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 163 may debut in March 2025.  (Apple)
Apple Medical ID feature
3/5 Apple Command Center: Apple is planning to launch an Amazon Echo Show competitor which will control smart home devices based on voice prompts. MacRumors reported that the Command Center will come with a display enabling users to FaceTime, watch videos, and control smart devices. It may also come with Apple Intelligence‌ integration for smart replies and task management.  (Apple)
Apple Medical ID feature
4/5 Updated version of the AirPods Pro: Apple is reported to be working on a new  AirPods Pro update with a new design and upgraded features. The new model coming in 2025 is expected to come with improved sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation with the new H series chip. The AirPods Pro could also come with health monitoring features such as heart rate tracking, temperature monitoring, and more. (Apple)
Apple Medical ID feature
5/5 New Siri capabilities: In 2025, Apple may roll out new Siri capabilities with Apple intelligence. Reports suggest the upcoming iOS 18 updates will provide Siri with onscreen awareness, personal context, and access to app functionalities. Therefore, next year, iPhone users with access to Apple Intelligence can take advantage of smarter Siri with advanced capabilities and features.  (AFP)
Apple Medical ID feature
icon View all Images
Know how Apple's Medical ID helped return a lost iPhone to its owner after it was found underwater days after New Year's Eve. (Pexels)

Losing a device at sea can seem like an irreversible loss, but in a rare case, an iPhone was returned to its rightful owner, thanks to a feature most people overlook - Medical ID. While Apple's Find My service often helps locate lost phones, this instance highlights how the Medical ID can play a crucial role in tracking down owners of misplaced devices.

Thiago Itagaki, a beachgoer at Maresias, a popular beach in São Paulo, Brazil, found a lost iPhone while swimming. The device was submerged in the water, about 3 meters deep, and around 10 meters from the shore. Thiago noticed the phone, which was encased with three credit cards, was out of battery. Despite checking with people on the beach, none claimed the phone as their own.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Also read: Earthquake jolts Bihar and Assam, epicenter in Tibet: How to enable Google alert to keep you safe

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Medical ID to the Rescue

After waiting for the phone to dry, Thiago attempted to charge it. Once powered on, he realised the phone was working fine. He then had an idea to use the Medical ID feature, a function that allows users to store essential health information and emergency contacts that can be accessed even without a password. This feature would prove vital in finding the phone's owner.

Also read: WhatsApp trick: How to scan and send documents on iPhone in seconds

In the Medical ID section, Thiago discovered a contact named ‘Love.' He dialled the number and managed to reach the owner, who, surprisingly, had lost the phone days earlier on New Year's Eve. The phone had been underwater for four days, yet it was still functional. The owner, who had already left Maresias, was shocked to hear the phone had been recovered after such a long time underwater.

Thiago shared his story onThreads, (via 9to5Mac), and it quickly gained attention, with people expressing amazement at how a lost phone could be found using an unexpected method. The owner expressed immense gratitude for the return of the device, highlighting how a simple update to the Medical ID can make a significant difference. This incident serves as a reminder to keep your Medical ID information updated, as it could help someone return your lost device - no matter how far it's gone.

Also read: OYO Unmarried Couples Rule CHANGED. Be Prepared To Show…

This story also reinforces the importance of the iPhone's water resistance, which has been a feature since the iPhone 7. However, while these devices are water-resistant, it's essential to note that the certification only guarantees protection at certain depths and for limited durations. Nonetheless, this incident shows how Apple's features can aid in unusual circumstances.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 12:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours
GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets