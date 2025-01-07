iPhone lost at sea returned to owner using Apple’s Medical ID feature for the first time – Here’s how

Losing a device at sea can seem like an irreversible loss, but in a rare case, an iPhone was returned to its rightful owner, thanks to a feature most people overlook - Medical ID. While Apple's Find My service often helps locate lost phones, this instance highlights how the Medical ID can play a crucial role in tracking down owners of misplaced devices.

Thiago Itagaki, a beachgoer at Maresias, a popular beach in São Paulo, Brazil, found a lost iPhone while swimming. The device was submerged in the water, about 3 meters deep, and around 10 meters from the shore. Thiago noticed the phone, which was encased with three credit cards, was out of battery. Despite checking with people on the beach, none claimed the phone as their own.

Apple Medical ID to the Rescue

After waiting for the phone to dry, Thiago attempted to charge it. Once powered on, he realised the phone was working fine. He then had an idea to use the Medical ID feature, a function that allows users to store essential health information and emergency contacts that can be accessed even without a password. This feature would prove vital in finding the phone's owner.

In the Medical ID section, Thiago discovered a contact named ‘Love.' He dialled the number and managed to reach the owner, who, surprisingly, had lost the phone days earlier on New Year's Eve. The phone had been underwater for four days, yet it was still functional. The owner, who had already left Maresias, was shocked to hear the phone had been recovered after such a long time underwater.

Thiago shared his story onThreads, (via 9to5Mac), and it quickly gained attention, with people expressing amazement at how a lost phone could be found using an unexpected method. The owner expressed immense gratitude for the return of the device, highlighting how a simple update to the Medical ID can make a significant difference. This incident serves as a reminder to keep your Medical ID information updated, as it could help someone return your lost device - no matter how far it's gone.

This story also reinforces the importance of the iPhone's water resistance, which has been a feature since the iPhone 7. However, while these devices are water-resistant, it's essential to note that the certification only guarantees protection at certain depths and for limited durations. Nonetheless, this incident shows how Apple's features can aid in unusual circumstances.