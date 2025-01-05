Latest Tech News Tech Tech News OYO Unmarried Couples Rule CHANGED. Be Prepared To Show…

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 05 2025, 17:02 IST
OYO has introduced a controversial new policy empowering its partner hotels to refuse check-ins to unmarried couples. The policy, which has been implemented in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly in response to feedback from local communities and aims to align with "local social sensibility."

Under the revised guidelines, couples booking a stay at OYO properties will be required to present valid proof of their relationship at the time of check-in, even if the booking was made online. Partner hotels now have the discretion to decline bookings based on their judgment, a move that has sparked debate across social and hospitality sectors.

Why will OYO not allow Unmarried Couples?

The decision follows feedback from civil society groups and residents, particularly in Meerut, urging OYO to address concerns related to unmarried couples checking into hotels. OYO has stated that the move reflects its commitment to "safe and responsible hospitality practices" while considering feedback from law enforcement and community stakeholders.

“OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect individual freedoms and personal liberty, we also recognise our responsibility to listen to and work with law enforcement and civil society groups in the micro-markets we operate in,” said Pawas Sharma, Region Head, OYO North India.

The company also emphasised that the policy will be periodically reviewed based on its impact and feedback.

The new policy is part of OYO's broader programme to project itself as a brand catering to families, students, business travellers, religious groups, and solo adventurers. The company aims to transform public perceptions and build customer trust by ensuring a safe and reliable hospitality experience.

OYO has also launched several nationwide initiatives to support this mission. These include joint seminars on safe hospitality practices with police and hotel partners, blacklisting hotels accused of promoting unethical activities, and taking legal action against unauthorised properties misusing OYO branding.

 

OYO Unmarried Couples Rule To Extend to More Cities

Currently implemented in Meerut, OYO plans to expand this measure to other cities based on ground-level feedback. The company views the policy as a step towards creating a safer and more trusted hospitality environment while balancing individual freedoms with community sensibilities.

By addressing these concerns, OYO aims to enhance customer loyalty and encourage longer stays, contributing to its reputation as a reliable and responsible brand in India's competitive hospitality sector.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 16:58 IST
