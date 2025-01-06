Latest Tech News Tech Tech News WhatsApp trick: How to scan and send documents on iPhone in seconds

Meta has introduced a brand-new feature that allows you to scan documents directly within the app. Here's how it works.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 17:26 IST
WhatsApp has made it easier to scan documents on iPhone. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp is undoubtedly the most popular instant messaging app on planet Earth, and it is used by billions of people now. Many rely heavily on the app for their daily communication. It allows you to send messages, share photos, share documents, and much more. The app continually improves the user experience by adding several new features. And now, in the latest update, Meta has introduced a brand-new feature that allows you to scan documents directly within the app, making it easy to share documents on the go and quickly.

This feature has been available for a few days now, and after testing it, we can tell you how to get started with it. However, do note that it is currently only available on iPhone (you can send documents on Android, not scan them).

Here's how you can use it on iPhone:

  1. Open a WhatsApp chat on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the plus icon in the bottom left corner.
  3. You will see a document icon—tap on it.
  4. Now, you will have three options: Choose from files, choose photo or video, and the third and final option is "Scan Document." Tap on "Scan Document."
  5. Position the document and, depending on whether it's on auto or manual mode, you can scan documents quite quickly.
  6. Once you're done, tap "Save."
  7. WhatsApp will now save the file as a PDF.
  8. You can choose to add a caption before sending it. The file will be sent as a scanned PDF document.

Why is this useful?

Typically, to scan a document on an iPhone, you need to head to the Files app, scan the document, and then separately open WhatsApp to attach the document in your chats. This is a multi-step process. However, with WhatsApp introducing the ability to scan documents right within the app, multiple steps are eliminated, making the process much quicker. For anyone who scans and sends documents on a daily basis, this is a great time-saving feature.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 14:08 IST
