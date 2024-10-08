 iPhone maker Foxconn says building world's largest 'superchip' plant | Tech News
Foxconn also unveiled new electric vehicle prototypes at the tech day -- a seven-seater lifestyle multipurpose utility vehicle and a 21-seater bus.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 14:36 IST
Foxconn announced last year that it would team up with Nvidia to create "AI factories" (Reuters)

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn said on Tuesday it is building the world's largest production plant for US hardware leader Nvidia's GB200 "superchips" that power artificial intelligence servers.

Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles devices for major tech companies, including Apple.

Ambitious to expand beyond electronics assembly, it has been pushing into areas ranging from electric vehicles to semiconductors and servers.

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet," senior executive Benjamin Ting said at the company's annual "Hon Hai Tech Day".

"I don't think I can say where now, but it's the largest on the planet," said Ting, Foxconn's senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business.

Chairman Young Liu said while opening the two-day event that Foxconn would be "the first to ship these superchips".

Liu later told reporters the new plant was in Mexico.

Unlike its rivals Intel, Micron and Texas Instruments, Nvidia does not manufacture its own chips but uses subcontractors.

Foxconn also unveiled new electric vehicle prototypes at the tech day -- a seven-seater lifestyle multipurpose utility vehicle and a 21-seater bus.

It plans to do with electric vehicles what it did for gadgets -- become a go-to contract builder.

Foxconn announced last year that it would team up with Nvidia to create "AI factories" -- powerful data-processing centres that would drive the production of next-generation products.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 14:36 IST
