Home Tech News Largest 'mirror' in the Universe! Check out this unique exoplanet

Largest 'mirror' in the Universe! Check out this unique exoplanet

Astronomers found the most reflective planet ever observed outside of our solar system. Check out the details here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 11:30 IST
On Monday, a glowing mirror-like planet was discovered outside our solar system.
On Monday, a glowing mirror-like planet was discovered outside our solar system. (via REUTERS)
On Monday, a glowing mirror-like planet was discovered outside our solar system.
On Monday, a glowing mirror-like planet was discovered outside our solar system. (via REUTERS)

Europe's Cheops Space Telescope has discovered a scorching hot exoplanet where metal clouds and rain drops of titanium are making it the most reflective planet ever seen outside our solar system. The planet is located 260 light years away from Earth which reflects 80 percent of the light from its host star.

Astronomers believe that the exoplanet can match Venus' shininess and planet LTT9779 b which was found earlier in 2020 and orbits its star in just 19 hours.

About the newly discovered exoplanet

According to ESA. the exoplanet is the same in size as Neptune, making it the largest “mirror” in the Universe. Its exceptional reflectivity can be attributed to the presence of metallic clouds. These clouds consist mainly of silicate.

The researchers believe the planet's size and temperature make it a ‘ultra-hot Neptune' and no such planet has been found earlier.

Astronomers believe that such planets should not exist. It is said that such a planet is surviving due to its metal clouds. The clouds play a crucial role in reflecting light like a mirror which prevents the planet from being too hot. Also, the planet's significant metallic composition adds weight to both the planet and its atmosphere which makes it even more challenging to be swept away.

The Cheops Space Telescope, which was launched in 2019 played a crucial role in measuring the planet's reflectiveness by comparing the light before and after LTT9779b disappeared behind its star.

what is the role of Cheops space telescope?

Cheops is ESA's Characterising ExOPlanet Satellite. It is operational from Sun-synchronous dusk–dawn orbit 700 km above Earth. It was launched to study bright, nearby stars that are known to host exoplanets. The goal of the mission is to gather highly accurate measurements of the planet's dimensions during its transit across the host star. It plays a fundamental role in discovering such foreign planets which are bigger than Earth or the size of Neptune.

It utilizes the transit method to measure the size of planets with known mass which also helps get the bulk density. These findings help astronomers to study and find the secrets of the formation and evolution of planets in huge size ranges.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 11:29 IST

More From This Section

Solar storm to strike Earth as huge CME clouds approaching fast; NASA reveals details
11 July 2023
150-foot asteroid racing towards Earth at breakneck speed; close approach today
11 July 2023
Granite found on the moon! Water too?
10 July 2023
Solar storm warning! Fearsome Earth-facing sunspot could unleash X-class solar flares!
10 July 2023
Asteroid threat looms as NASA tracks 200-foot space rock hurtling towards Earth
10 July 2023
Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals
09 July 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA turns to AI for help
09 July 2023
NASA's Webb Telescope unveils farthest supermassive black hole, Parker Solar Probe, more
08 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets