Icon
Home Tech News Leak reveals Apple testing HomePod with LCD display

Leak reveals Apple testing HomePod with LCD display

A new leak has surfaced showcasing an Apple device that could very well make it to the market - a HomePod with an LCD display. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 12:24 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
Apple HomePod
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple HomePod
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
Apple HomePod
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
Apple HomePod
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
Apple HomePod
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
Apple HomePod
icon View all Images
Apple is reportedly developing a HomePod with a display. Check details. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple is not new to testing weird products that never make it out of the prototype stage. The list of patents filed by the Cupertino-based tech giant is even weirder, with gadgets like a foldable iMac, MacBook-integrated iPhone, a windowless car, vibrating VR socks, and self-adjusting bands for the Apple Watch being proposed. However, a new leak has surfaced showcasing an Apple device that could very well make it to the market - a HomePod with an LCD display. Know all about it.

HomePod with display

This is not the first time that a HomePod with an LCD display has been mentioned. Sources including Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have previously reported that Apple has been working on a new HomePod with a display in a bid to strengthen its foothold in the smart home devices segment. And now, an Apple collector who goes by @KosutamiSan on X shared snapshots of the prototype HomePod.

“An Engineering build HomePod frameshell with a completely different glass on top- it's set for touchscreen, with black bezel”, the user wrote. Quoting sources, 9to5Mac reported that the device is indeed in development although there isn't any confirmation of whether it will make it out of the prototype stage. This HomePod with an LCD display has been codenamed ‘B720'.

Rumoured specs

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously reported that the HomePod might feature a 7-inch display supplied by Chinese company Tianma. It would enable “tighter integration with Apple's other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company's smart home strategy”. KosutamiSan also claimed that the design of this HomePod with LCD display is similar to the HomePod 2nd Generation that was announced in January this year.

Currently, Apple sells two HomePods - the larger HomePod which starts at $299 and the HomePod Mini which costs $99.

As per the reports, Apple has also been testing an iPad-like device that can be mounted onto the wall as part of its bid to improve its smart home ecosystem. It would reportedly be able to control the smart home devices, play music and videos, as well as allow FaceTime calls.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 12:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon