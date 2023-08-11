Home Tech News Lionel Messi effect: Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets as MLS subscribers skyrocket

Lionel Messi effect: Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets as MLS subscribers skyrocket

Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted after soccer icon Lionel Messi's arrival ignited a tremendous surge in MLS season pass subscribers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 11 2023, 14:33 IST
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's arrival doubles MLS season pass subscribers. (AP)
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's arrival doubles MLS season pass subscribers. (AP)

The "Messi Magic" is proving to be a game-changer for MLS Season Pass, as it has logged a remarkable surge in subscribers following the entry of soccer icon Lionel Messi into the league. The exponential growth has been confirmed by Inter Miami club owner Jorge Mas, who shared the news via a tweet.

It has been a big triumph for Apple CEO Tim Cook who as the strategic venture into sports broadcasting is reaping significant rewards, highlighted by the expanding popularity of the MLS Season Pass offering. This boost has been largely facilitated by Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. The effect has been so good that CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to post, "Tune in tomorrow to watch Messi and all the Leagues Cup action with #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV."

While Apple doesn't disclose precise figures, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged Messi's positive influence during the recent earnings call, expressing enthusiasm for the unexpected uptick in subscribers. Cook stated, “We're surpassing our subscriber expectations, and Messi's presence at Inter Miami has undoubtedly contributed to this success. We're thrilled about it.”

The Messi Effect

Jorge Mas, the Managing Owner of Inter Miami, reported that MLS Season Pass subscriptions have more than doubled since Messi's arrival at the club. Additionally, Spanish-speaking viewership has exceeded 50% during Messi's matches, underscoring his impact on both domestic and international audiences.

Diversifying Fanbase and Global Reach

In addition to announcing the doubling of the subscriber base, Jorge Mas emphasized the growing fanbase for Spanish-language streams on MLS Season Pass. Every MLS game is broadcast in both English and Spanish, each with its own dedicated commentary team. The fact that over half of viewers during Messi's matches prefer the Spanish stream suggests that Messi is significantly expanding the league's international and US reach.

Record-Breaking Viewership and Subscriber Surge

Apple had previously announced that MLS Season Pass set new viewership records three times during the week of Messi's debut matches. Industry insiders had hinted that MLS Season Pass was on the cusp of reaching 1 million subscribers before Messi's arrival. Given this, the revelation of doubled subscribers now suggests that MLS Season Pass boasts over 2 million paying members.

The pricing for MLS Season Pass stands at $14.99 per month, with a discounted rate of $12.99 per month for Apple TV+ subscribers. A full season pass can be purchased for $99, or $79 for Apple TV+ subscribers. Moreover, Season Ticket Holders receive a complimentary access pass to MLS Season Pass.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 13:38 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets