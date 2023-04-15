Home Tech News Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food, messaging apps: Report

Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food, messaging apps: Report

Majority of men in India love using gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps, according to an analysis of 85 million Android smartphones by Booble AI.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 08:33 IST
Best features of Xbox Game Pass in 2023 that will boost gaming experience
Xbox
1/6 If you want to get your hands on a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, know that there are some lesser-known benefits that come with the membership.  (HT Tech)
Xbox
2/6 Partner games: You can access EA Play across console, cloud and PC, as well as our recently launched partnership with Riot Games such as member-exclusive content for League of Legends, Valorant, and other Riot titles with the Ultimate subscription. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Day one access: You can also access new games from Xbox Game Studios as well as franchises from Bethesda Softworks, indie games and more on day one including upcoming hits like Redfall, Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends  (Microsoft)
image caption
4/6 Smart TV support: You can connect your Bluetooth controller and play directly through the Xbox App without a console while connecting it either with Samsung 2021 or Samsung 2022 Smart TVs.  (Microsoft)
image caption
5/6 Exclusive content and perks: For your favourite games such as Minecraft, Apex Legends, MultiVersus updates and DLCs are available at no extra cost.   (Microsoft)
Xbox
6/6 Lifestyle and entertainment options: Need a break from gaming? The Game Pass Ultimate also offers plenty of lifestyle and entertainment perks and member-only benefits like 3-month free trials of Apple TV+ or Calm Premium.   (Xbox)
Online gaming
View all Images
Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food, messaging apps: Report (Bloomberg)

Majority of men in India love using gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps, according to an analysis of 85 million Android smartphones by Booble AI.

Bobble AI report said that despite a 50 per cent rise in the Indian users' time spent over smartphones last year and the participation of women in the workforce rising consistently, only 11.3 per cent of Indian women are using smartphones to access payment applications.

In contrast to men, women are least interested in gaming apps.

The analysis showed hardly 6.1 per cent of women are active on gaming applications.

"Even though the usage of apps by women is low in general, the participation in the usage of communication apps (23.3 per cent), video apps (21.7 per cent) and food apps (23.5 per cent) is comparatively higher.

"The concentration of women using payment apps (11.3 per cent) and games (6.1 per cent) was found to be the lowest in comparison to men using these applications," the report said.

The research was done in a "privacy-compliant" manner by the mobile market intelligence division at Bobble AI, a conversation media platform, using first-party data covering a vast base of more than 85 million Android smartphones, it added.

The report examined the data in 2022 and 2023 to analyse mobile usage trends and the evolving mindshare of Indian consumers, Bobble AI said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 08:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets