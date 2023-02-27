    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News MWC 2023: Phone firms set for annual meet in shadow of global slump

    MWC 2023: Phone firms set for annual meet in shadow of global slump

    Some 80000 delegates are expected at the four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is back to near full strength following years of pandemic-related disruption.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 10:53 IST
    MWC 2023
    Industrial titans like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and Samsung are set to showcase their latest innovations, flanked by smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi and network operators. (AP)
    MWC 2023
    Industrial titans like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and Samsung are set to showcase their latest innovations, flanked by smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi and network operators. (AP)

    The big beasts of the telecom industry will gather in Barcelona on Monday for their most important annual get-together, this year under the shadow of a severe slump across the technology sector.

    Some 80000 delegates are expected at the four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is back to near full strength following years of pandemic-related disruption.

    Industrial titans like Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and Samsung are set to showcase their latest innovations, flanked by smartphone makers like Oppo and Xiaomi and network operators like Orange, Verizon and China Mobile.

    Industry body GSMA, which organises the event, is building the show around forward-looking ideas like the metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrencies and finance, and the potential of superfast 5G mobile networks.

    But many of the firms are more concerned with finding a path back to profit as the global economy stutters and the wider tech sector slashes thousands of jobs.

    Overall sales of smartphones last year slumped by 11.3 percent compared with 2021, according to the IDC consultancy.

    Research firm Gartner reckons sales of smartphones, tablets and computers will fall again by four percent this year.

    And network operators are still struggling to make 5G pay, years after they spent billions in government auctions for the right to use the bandwidth.

    'Fair share' debate

    "Macroeconomic pressure and geopolitical turmoil will be referenced by all," wrote Ben Wood of CCS Insight in a pre-MWC briefing note.

    "The communications industry is not alone in facing these challenges, so the focus will be on getting through this difficult period and emerging ready to embrace an inevitable return to growth."

    A hugely popular idea for many at the show is to force the owners of bandwidth-hungry platforms like YouTube, Netflix and Facebook to pay network operators a "fair share".

    EU commissioner Thierry Breton, who will be at the MWC on Monday, launched a consultation on the issue last week, flagging that "high-speed internet requires high investments" so it made sense to discuss who should pay for it.

    Netflix boss Greg Peters, who is unlikely to share Breton's enthusiasm, is expected at the MWC on Tuesday.

    Huawei centre stage 

    The organisers are trumpeting the return of Chinese delegates as a vital boon to the event.

    Chinese firms heavily sponsor the MWC and Huawei is once again getting pride of place, this time hosting the biggest dedicated pavilion in the event's decades-long history.

    The Chinese tech giant was the second biggest smartphone maker in the world in 2020 but retreated after US regulators accused it of being controlled by Beijing.

    The firm is now under pressure in Europe, where Breton and other commissioners are pushing for its equipment to be removed from 5G network infrastructure.

    Huawei boss Eric Xu said in a statement he would use the MWC to display products that would "help carriers meet evolving demand and unleash more opportunities for new growth".

    In total, GSMA said the four-day show would host almost 750 operators and manufacturers and 2,000 exhibitors.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 10:53 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how
    Google Assistant
    Get the name of any song, just hum and Google Assistant will identify it for you

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new