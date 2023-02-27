    Trending News

    Home Tech News MWC Barcelona 2023: Expected announcements, date to time, all you need to know

    MWC Barcelona 2023: Expected announcements, date to time, all you need to know

    MWC Barcelona 2023 Event: Know what you should expect during the MWC event 2023.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 11:34 IST
    Nokia C32 and Nokia C22 launched with massive battery; check price
    Nokia C32 and Nokia C22
    1/6 Flagship Nokia X30 5G smartphone too expensive? The company has two new affordable C-series smartphones - the Nokia C32 and Nokia C22. (Nokia)
    image caption
    2/6 One of the most highlighted features is that it packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging which is said to run for 3 days.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    3/6 Not just that, Nokia C32 is also the first C-series phone to pack a 50MP camera coupled with a 2MP dedicated macro camera.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    4/6 Both smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with slightly curved 2.5D glass. The Nokia C32 drew its power from Unisoc SC9863A chipset and runs Android 13 out of the box.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    5/6 Nokia has pledged two years of quarterly security updates. Its price starts from €129.  (Nokia)
    image caption
    6/6 On the other hand, the Nokia C22 features a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. It is available on sale from a starting price of €109. (Nokia)
    MWC Barcelona 2023
    View all Images
    MWC Barcelona 2023 Event has already begun! Know what’s new. (AP)

    Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 is here! It is one of the largest and most influential events for the connectivity ecosystem, where major tech brands, technology providers, vendors, content owners, and everyone else come together under one roof. MWC Barcelona brings together tens of thousands of high-level executives from leading global companies, international governments, and cutting-edge tech businesses.

    This event serves as a platform for major tech brands to unveil and exhibit their latest technologies in the world of smartphones and other related technologies. As per the MWC official website, the event is expected to present at least 2000 exhibitors and welcome over 80000 participants from over 200 countries. Some of the most anticipated launches are Realme's GT 3 featuring 240W fast charging, Xiaomi's flagship 13 Pro, and more. Know all about the event here.

    MWC Barcelona 2023 Event date and time

    MWC Barcelona is set start today, February 27 and it will go on till March 2. It is organised at the Fira Gran Via convention centre, Barcelona.

    MWC Barcelona 2023: Top expected announcements

    Top brands of Android smartphones such as Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others will present their new smartphones. Some of the expected ones are:

    Xiaomi: Just ahead of MWC 2023, Xiaomi already unveiled its flagship smartphone of the year, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. This latest offering features a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is available globally, starting at a price of EUR 1299 (approximately Rs. 1.13 lakh). In addition to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, the company also introduced the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Lite.

    Realme: The company is expected to showcase the new Realme GT 3 with a 240 W fast charging solution. Moreover, it will have a Pulse Light design to provide a unique design.

    Samsung: As Samsung recently launched its flagship series, you may not get new smartphones during the event. However, several reports suggest that Samsung may still exhibit the Galaxy S23 series and other 5G technologies during the event.

    Tecno: The company has announced its plan to release a new foldable phone. The upcoming device, called Tecno Phantom V Fold, will be showcased at MWC 2023 and will be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

    Oppo: Apart from Tecno, Oppo will also showcase its recently launched Find N2 Flip at MWC Barcelona. Apart from this, the company is also expected to showcase its Assisted Reality smart glasses and Oppo Air Glass 2.

    Apart from these, the event will bring new 5G connectivity via several other brands. Moreover, people will find several new products based on metaverse, AR and VR technologies. Plus, new processors by Qualcomm and MediaTek.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 11:34 IST
