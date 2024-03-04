 New iPad Pro, MacBook Air to launch soon but no Apple event, says Mark Gurman; Know what’s coming | Tech News
Home Tech News New iPad Pro, MacBook Air to launch soon but no Apple event, says Mark Gurman; Know what’s coming

New iPad Pro, MacBook Air to launch soon but no Apple event, says Mark Gurman; Know what’s coming

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says an Apple event has not been planned for the launch of new iPad Pro, iPad Air and MacBook Air models that are due to be unveiled soon. Know all about it.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 13:41 IST
5 things Apple Vision Pro can be used for: From watching movies to replacing iPad, know what it can do
image caption
1/5 Watching movies - The Apple Vision Pro brings an immersive way to watch movies. Its displays feature more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. This, along with spatial audio capabilities, means the theater comes home. Users can enable the Apple Vision Pro Environment to experience films in locations such as the White Sands or just a cinema. It even supports 3D movies via Apple TV and Disney+. (Apple)
image caption
2/5 Video conferencing - Apple Vision Pro comes with a new feature called Persona. What it does is it creates a natural representation of your face and hand movements that can be used while you’re wearing Apple Vision Pro. Apple says Persona can be used in FaceTime calls as well as other apps courtesy of the Persona Virtual Camera. The Vision Pro also gets video conferencing apps such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 External display - The Vision Pro headset also works with other Apple devices. It can be used as an external display for your Mac. Therefore, it lets you view your Mac screen on Apple Vision Pro wirelessly, and use your Mac mouse and trackpad to share the pointer between your Mac and Apple Vision Pro. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPad alternative - The Apple Vision Pro can not only work in tandem with other devices but can potentially replace them too. VisionOS is backwards compatible with iPadOS apps, meaning all the apps that you use on your iPad can be accessed on the Vision Pro. However, unlike the iPad, you’re not stuck on a small screen and can expand the virtual display to any size imaginable. (Apple)
Apple iPad 10th Generation
5/5 Laptop alternative - Apple’s spatial computer is also being touted as a replacement for small and lightweight laptops. It gets a vast library of productivity and video-conferencing apps, while also allowing you to edit photos and videos on the go. Not only this, but the Vision Pro is also more portable too, while not sacrificing the power under the hood. (Apple)
Apple iPad 10th Generation
View all Images
Apple iPad 10th Generation also gets a new Magic Keyboard Folio case, offering the Magic Keyboard and a convenient Folio case to enhance productivity. ( HT Tech)

A recent report speculates that Apple may not organise any launch event for its upcoming devices including iPads and Macs. Instead, the iPhone maker may announce the new products on its official website with press releases and promotional videos. In the coming months, Apple is rumoured to introduce numerous products including the new generation iPad Pro, iPad Air and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. Know what has been planned.

No Apple event for iPad and Mac launch

According to the Power on newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, an Apple event for the launch of the company's upcoming devices may not be in the pipeline. The report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be making a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns," to announce its products.

Upcoming Apple launches

In the coming months, Apple may launch new iPad Pro models with the M3 chip and OLED displays and a new Apple pencil. The company is also speculated to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

For Macs, we may see two new models: 13-inch and 15-inch, both of which could come with the new M3 chipset. All of these unveilings could take place via a simple press release. If such is the case, it won't be the first time that the iPhone maker introduces new products directly on its website instead of a special Apple event.

In the coming weeks, Gurman predicts that there will be several announcements based on the new product launches and a “special version” of the iOS 17.4 update. Therefore, the new Apple device may debut sometime in March or starting in April. Additionally, we may also encounter the new version of iPadOS 17.4 and macOS 14.4 which will feature in the upcoming iPads and Macs.

Along with iPads and Macs, Apple may also announce a new iPhone color, as well as new shades for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Thus, the iPhone maker could be set to dominate the headlines over the next few weeks courtesy of its upcoming unveiling.

Also, read other top stories today:

Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 13:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets