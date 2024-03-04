New iPad Pro, MacBook Air to launch soon but no Apple event, says Mark Gurman; Know what’s coming

A recent report speculates that Apple may not organise any launch event for its upcoming devices including iPads and Macs. Instead, the iPhone maker may announce the new products on its official website with press releases and promotional videos. In the coming months, Apple is rumoured to introduce numerous products including the new generation iPad Pro, iPad Air and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models. Know what has been planned.

No Apple event for iPad and Mac launch

According to the Power on newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, an Apple event for the launch of the company's upcoming devices may not be in the pipeline. The report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be making a "series of online videos and marketing campaigns," to announce its products.

Upcoming Apple launches

In the coming months, Apple may launch new iPad Pro models with the M3 chip and OLED displays and a new Apple pencil. The company is also speculated to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Air model.

For Macs, we may see two new models: 13-inch and 15-inch, both of which could come with the new M3 chipset. All of these unveilings could take place via a simple press release. If such is the case, it won't be the first time that the iPhone maker introduces new products directly on its website instead of a special Apple event.

In the coming weeks, Gurman predicts that there will be several announcements based on the new product launches and a “special version” of the iOS 17.4 update. Therefore, the new Apple device may debut sometime in March or starting in April. Additionally, we may also encounter the new version of iPadOS 17.4 and macOS 14.4 which will feature in the upcoming iPads and Macs.

Along with iPads and Macs, Apple may also announce a new iPhone color, as well as new shades for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. Thus, the iPhone maker could be set to dominate the headlines over the next few weeks courtesy of its upcoming unveiling.

