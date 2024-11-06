Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Nvidia becomes world's largest company again, beat Apple by riding on AI wave

Nvidia becomes world's largest company again, beat Apple by riding on AI wave

Last week, Apple’s results underlined concerns about its revenue growth, along with weakness in China.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 06 2024, 08:53 IST
Nvidia becomes world's largest company again, beat Apple by riding on AI wave
Analysts expect Nvidia’s revenue to more than double in its current fiscal year. (REUTERS)

Nvidia Corp. became the largest company in the world on Tuesday, surpassing Apple Inc. and underscoring just how dominant artificial intelligence has become on Wall Street.

Shares rose 2.9% to $139.93, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.43 trillion, ahead of Apple at $3.38 trillion. Microsoft Corp., which Nvidia passed last month, has a market cap of $3.06 trillion. Nvidia has soared more than 850% since the end of 2022.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

“Over the past several quarters, it has felt like people basically care about inflation numbers, job numbers, and Nvidia numbers,” said Fall Ainina, director of research at James Investment Research. “Nvidia overtaking Apple in market cap not only conveys that it is the biggest beneficiary of the AI infrastructure cycle, but it suggests people expect the AI boom will continue.” 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The chipmaker accounts for 7% of the weight of the S&P 500 Index and is responsible for about a quarter of the benchmark's 21% gain this year. Nvidia previously closed with the title of largest company in June, although it only held the record for a day. 

The biggest companies on Wall Street are all heavily exposed to artificial intelligence: Apple with its newly launched AI iPhones; Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc., and Alphabet Inc. with their cloud businesses and AI services; and Meta Platforms Inc.'s AI features and ad targeting. With the exception of Apple, these companies are all among Nvidia's largest customers, and they have stressed their commitment to continuing to spend on AI. 

Last week, Apple's results underlined concerns about its revenue growth, along with weakness in China. Nvidia will report later this month.

Not only are the biggest companies by market cap AI plays, but so are the year's top stock performers. Nvidia's 183% advance is the third-largest in the S&P 500 this year, behind Vistra Corp. — the power producer that has seen a surge in demand related to AI — and data-analysis software firm Palantir Technologies Inc.

Recent strength has come as the company calmed investor concerns about issues involving its Blackwell chip, which was delayed due to engineering snags, as well as its long-term growth prospects.

Analysts expect Nvidia's revenue to more than double in its current fiscal year and rise another 44% during the following, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wall Street analysts have continually raised estimates for Nvidia's earnings and profit over the past quarter.

Beyond the Blackwell optimism, recent sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. showed strong AI demand, while a funding round for OpenAI resulted in a $157 billion valuation. OpenAI recently released an AI model with reasoning capabilities, something Alphabet Inc. is also working on.

“The implication of AI is extraordinarily large, and these big tech companies are investing hundreds of billions into it, with Nvidia benefiting the most,” said James Investment's Ainina. “Overall there continues to be a good picture for its prospects.”

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 08:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know
GTA 6 trailer 2

Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here
GTA 6 teaser

GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets