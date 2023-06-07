Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive price cut; check all details now

5G smartphones are today’s bare necessity. If you are looking for a new 5G smartphone for yourself, then here is a list of the top 5 5G phones under Rs. 20000 - from Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro to Motorola G62.

A massive discount has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, making it more affordable for consumers. Now, Galaxy F23 offers impressive features and 5G connectivity at a much more accessible price point. Let's dive into the details of this exciting deal and explore what the Galaxy F23 5G has to offer.

First, let's explore the features of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. It has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50+8+2 megapixel camera, offering features like improved night photography and multi-frame video processing. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is supported by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. Here's how.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is originally priced at Rs. 23999. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 15999, giving you a 35 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. You can get up to Rs. 14850 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 10 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Also get Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.