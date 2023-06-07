Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive price cut; check all details now

Samsung Galaxy F23 gets a massive price cut; check all details now

If you're looking to buy a new smartphone, we have just found this exciting offer on Samsung Galaxy F23 for you. Check out the massive price cut.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 20:12 IST
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
5G smartphones are today’s bare necessity. If you are looking for a new 5G smartphone for yourself, then here is a list of the top 5 5G phones under Rs. 20000 - from Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro to Motorola G62.
Samsung Galaxy F23
Samsung Galaxy F23 at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F23
Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy F23 at a huge discount on Flipkart. (Divya / HT Tech)

A massive discount has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, making it more affordable for consumers. Now, Galaxy F23 offers impressive features and 5G connectivity at a much more accessible price point. Let's dive into the details of this exciting deal and explore what the Galaxy F23 5G has to offer.

First, let's explore the features of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. It has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor. The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 50+8+2 megapixel camera, offering features like improved night photography and multi-frame video processing. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is supported by a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Discount

Flipkart has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G by a massive amount, and it could be yours for a very low price right now. Here's how.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is originally priced at Rs. 23999. However, the e-commerce platform has reduced the price of the smartphone to just Rs. 15999, giving you a 35 percent discount on the smartphone.

That's not all. You can further lower the price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G even more with the help of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G. You can get up to Rs. 14850 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Customers can get a flat Rs. 10 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Also get Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 20:12 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets