 Samsung Galaxy F12 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F12 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F12 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy F12 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F12 is Rs.9,790 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 02h 19m 52s
    • Up to 58 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • No
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • No
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Sea Green, Sky Blue, Celestial Black
    • 9.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.9 mm
    • 164 mm
    • 221 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • Yes with notch
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    • 81.95 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy F12
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    • April 12, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.19 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850
    • 8 nm
    • Mali-G52 MP1
    • 34.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 48 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy F12 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F12 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India at 11,382 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 8 Octa 850; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F12?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F12?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy F12 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy F12 Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy F12