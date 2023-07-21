Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is expected to unveil new foldable smartphones, watches, and tablets. Know everything about this event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 12:06 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Unpacked event
View all Images
From Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Watch 6 – know everything that you may witness during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023. (Samsung)

Samsung will host the Unpacked event on July 26. Earlier this year, Samsung had revealed the flagship Galaxy S23 series and this time, Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will focus more on the next series of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the successors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, the foldables may hold the spotlight during the event, but it is more than that! Several leaks and rumours are suggesting that you can expect new Galaxy Watch series as well as a Galaxy tablet. So, what all is expected from the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event? Know everything here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Everything that we expect to see

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Leaks suggest that Samsung will expand the cover display of the Z Flip 5 to 3.4 inches. The upcoming Z Flip variant is also expected to receive a boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for photography, it is likely to maintain the familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Furthermore, there are hopes that it may have an IP58 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Similar to the Z Flip 5, the next Samsung Fold smartphone is also set to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Furthermore, it is anticipated to showcase a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, accompanied by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In terms of photography, it might boast a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Additionally, users can expect a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Along with foldables, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series which could bring Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. There aren't many leaks and rumours so far, but it is suggested that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model may also get an OLED panel just like the top-end variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series

We may also get to see the new Galaxy Watch 6 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The leaks suggest that it may get curved glass and better battery life than its predecessor. Moreover, Samsung has confirmed that you will be able to use WhatsApp on your watch. Moreover, it will get a sensor to measure the temperature of nearby objects too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung may use this opportunity to preview the affordable Galaxy S23 FE during the event, Tom's Guide report suggested. Though Samsung has skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, there are chances that you may witness a toned-down version of the flagship series. Some previous report suggested that Samsung may use in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.

For more details, you will need to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, its official website at Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST on July 26.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 12:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets