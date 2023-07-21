Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and more

Samsung will host the Unpacked event on July 26. Earlier this year, Samsung had revealed the flagship Galaxy S23 series and this time, Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will focus more on the next series of foldable smartphones – the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the successors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well, the foldables may hold the spotlight during the event, but it is more than that! Several leaks and rumours are suggesting that you can expect new Galaxy Watch series as well as a Galaxy tablet. So, what all is expected from the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event? Know everything here.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Everything that we expect to see

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Leaks suggest that Samsung will expand the cover display of the Z Flip 5 to 3.4 inches. The upcoming Z Flip variant is also expected to receive a boost with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is currently featured in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As for photography, it is likely to maintain the familiar dual 12MP camera setup. Furthermore, there are hopes that it may have an IP58 rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Similar to the Z Flip 5, the next Samsung Fold smartphone is also set to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Furthermore, it is anticipated to showcase a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, accompanied by a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel. In terms of photography, it might boast a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Additionally, users can expect a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series

Along with foldables, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series which could bring Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. There aren't many leaks and rumours so far, but it is suggested that the standard Galaxy Tab S9 model may also get an OLED panel just like the top-end variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series

We may also get to see the new Galaxy Watch 6 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The leaks suggest that it may get curved glass and better battery life than its predecessor. Moreover, Samsung has confirmed that you will be able to use WhatsApp on your watch. Moreover, it will get a sensor to measure the temperature of nearby objects too.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung may use this opportunity to preview the affordable Galaxy S23 FE during the event, Tom's Guide report suggested. Though Samsung has skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, there are chances that you may witness a toned-down version of the flagship series. Some previous report suggested that Samsung may use in-house Exynos 2200 chipset.

For more details, you will need to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event which will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, its official website at Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 4:30 PM IST on July 26.