Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 4gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 15,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1330 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 05 January 2024
Key Specs
₹15,499 (speculated)
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Samsung Exynos 1330
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM in India is Rs. 15,499. This is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 4GB RAM base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5g 4gb Ram Full Specifications

  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • Samsung Exynos 1330
  • 13 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
  • Up to 52 Hours(4G)
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • No
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Filters Touch to focus
Design
  • 201 grams
  • 9.1 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 78 mm
  • 167.7 mm
  • Black, Light Green, Dark Red
Display
  • 400 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 80.4 %
  • 20:9
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with notch
  • PLS LCD
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
General
  • Samsung
  • Android v13
  • Samsung One UI
  • January 5, 2024 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core + 2 GHz, Hexa Core)
  • LPDDR4X
  • Samsung Exynos 1330
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 5 nm
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
