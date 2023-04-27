Shocking! Exploding phone battery just killed this girl!

In an extremely distressing event, an 8-year-old girl died on Monday in Kerala's Thrissur district. The cause of her death was an exploding phone battery. She was using the phone to watch cartoons, police confirmed to HT. The preliminary investigation has pointed out that prolonged use of the device may have led to overheating of the battery, resulting in the explosion. As per the police report, the young girl's family members stated that she used to watch cartoons on her mobile phone for long periods, particularly since school vacations had started. The report also mentioned that the mobile phone was bought three years ago and had its battery replaced three months prior to this tragic incident.

However, this is not the first time that such a phone explosion case has come to light. Overheating of the phone battery sometimes leads to a phone explosion. Hence, it is advisable to keep safety checks in mind to prevent your smartphone from overheating.

Safety checks to avoid phone battery explosion: