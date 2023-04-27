Shocking! Exploding phone battery just killed this girl!
In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old girl died due to an exploding phone battery in Kerala. Check this quick guide to stop your smartphone from exploding.
In an extremely distressing event, an 8-year-old girl died on Monday in Kerala's Thrissur district. The cause of her death was an exploding phone battery. She was using the phone to watch cartoons, police confirmed to HT. The preliminary investigation has pointed out that prolonged use of the device may have led to overheating of the battery, resulting in the explosion. As per the police report, the young girl's family members stated that she used to watch cartoons on her mobile phone for long periods, particularly since school vacations had started. The report also mentioned that the mobile phone was bought three years ago and had its battery replaced three months prior to this tragic incident.
However, this is not the first time that such a phone explosion case has come to light. Overheating of the phone battery sometimes leads to a phone explosion. Hence, it is advisable to keep safety checks in mind to prevent your smartphone from overheating.
Safety checks to avoid phone battery explosion:
- Do not use your phone while it's charging, especially in direct sunlight or in a hot environment. Also, allow your phone to cool down before using it while charging.
- It is advisable to always use manufacturer-approved chargers and cables. Cheap or counterfeit chargers can lead to overcharging, overheating, and other problems that may cause phone explosions.
- You must avoid exposing your phone to direct sunlight or heat sources. During Summer days, you should refrain from leaving your phone in the car or on the dashboard.
- Avoid overcharging your phone, it can be dangerous. Once your phone is fully charged, unplug it from the charger.
- If you notice your phone getting too hot, turn it off and let it cool down before using it again.
- Keep your phone's software updated. Software updates often include bug fixes and security patches that can help prevent overheating and other issues.
- Do not leave your phone in a place where it could overheat, such as near a heat source or inside a hot car.
- From talking, surfing, andwatching videos to gaming, do not use the phone for long periods at one stretch.
