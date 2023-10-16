Icon
Home Tech News Surprise! Apple could launch 3 new iPads tomorrow; Know what’s coming

Surprise! Apple could launch 3 new iPads tomorrow; Know what’s coming

As many as 3 new iPads could be on the way and Apple could announce them as soon as tomorrow although a big flashy launch event isn’t likely to take place, according to a new report.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 10:00 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus in Photos: Gets the Dynamic Island makeover
iPad Air
1/5 The iPhone 15 Plus gets the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display as its predecessor, although the peak brightness has now been bumped up to a staggering 2000 nits, which is super useful especially outdoors. However, it still sticks with the 60Hz refresh rate. Therefore, the lack of ProMotion is a bummer. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Finally! Apple has got rid of the notch and brought the Dynamic Island, which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models, to the iPhone 15 Plus. It is a nifty little feature that is useful when you’re streaming music, navigating routes, ordering food, or doing all of those things simultaneously. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The shiny glass at the back is no more, and the iPhone 15 Plus now gets a new soft, matte finish which is less of a fingerprint magnet. While the smartphone’s design is almost identical to its predecessor, it now gets slightly rounded edges which makes it far more comfortable to hold for longer periods. And yes, the iconic mute switch is still here on the iPhone 15 Plus. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Lightning is officially dead! After years of resisting peer pressure, Apple has finally adopted USB Type-C, complying with the EU’s new regulations. But we’re not complaining. Apple has provided a nice, braided cable with the iPhone 15 Plus, although the charging speed is still limited to 20W. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 One of the main changes this year is the camera system. After a couple of generations featuring the same 12MP camera, Apple has finally brought the 48MP camera to the iPhone 15 Plus, and the difference is instantly noticeable, with well-detailed images. With the new Smart HDR 5, photos are now well-balanced with good exposure. Stay tuned for some amazing snapshots in our full review which comes out soon! (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPad Air
icon View all Images
M2-powered iPad Air could be launched soon, as per reports. (Unsplash)

It has been an eventful year for Apple so far. At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased the latest operating systems for its devices while also unveiling Vision Pro, the company's first-ever spatial computer, and a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Last month, we witnessed the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, along with new Apple Watches. We've seen the launch of every device so far except one - iPad.

There hasn't been an instance in the iPad's 13-year old history where a whole year has gone by without any new releases, and it won't be the case this time as well as a new report claims that Apple could unveil its latest iPads this week.

New iPads on the way

According to a report by Supercharged, Apple could expand its iPad lineup by announcing new iPads this week. The news comes after Supercharged spoke to sources familiar with Apple's media plans. Last year Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad Pro alongside the iPad 10th Gen in October. And this October could witness the launch of three new iPads - iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11th Gen.

What's more interesting is that the launch could happen as soon as tomorrow, October 17!

No official information has been revealed in terms of specs however a possible bump in processor could be on the cards. While it is known that iPads powered by Apple's upcoming M3 SoC are in the works, they aren't likely to see the light of day this year.

Instead, the new iPad Air could finally get the M2 upgrade, while the iPad Mini could feature A16 SoC, the chip which also powers the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

Although Apple held a big event named ‘Wonderlust' where it unveiled its new iPhones on September 12, it isn't likely to be the case with the new iPads. Instead, Apple could simply announce them via a press release and announcement video on its website, YouTube channel and social media handles. Apple has also scheduled briefings with select media personnel this week, as per the report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 09:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon