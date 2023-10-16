Surprise! Apple could launch 3 new iPads tomorrow; Know what’s coming

It has been an eventful year for Apple so far. At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June, the Cupertino-based tech giant showcased the latest operating systems for its devices while also unveiling Vision Pro, the company's first-ever spatial computer, and a new 15-inch MacBook Air. Last month, we witnessed the launch of the new iPhone 15 series, along with new Apple Watches. We've seen the launch of every device so far except one - iPad.

There hasn't been an instance in the iPad's 13-year old history where a whole year has gone by without any new releases, and it won't be the case this time as well as a new report claims that Apple could unveil its latest iPads this week.

New iPads on the way

According to a report by Supercharged, Apple could expand its iPad lineup by announcing new iPads this week. The news comes after Supercharged spoke to sources familiar with Apple's media plans. Last year Apple introduced the M2-powered iPad Pro alongside the iPad 10th Gen in October. And this October could witness the launch of three new iPads - iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad 11th Gen.

What's more interesting is that the launch could happen as soon as tomorrow, October 17!

No official information has been revealed in terms of specs however a possible bump in processor could be on the cards. While it is known that iPads powered by Apple's upcoming M3 SoC are in the works, they aren't likely to see the light of day this year.

Instead, the new iPad Air could finally get the M2 upgrade, while the iPad Mini could feature A16 SoC, the chip which also powers the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as last year's iPhone 14 Pro models.

Although Apple held a big event named ‘Wonderlust' where it unveiled its new iPhones on September 12, it isn't likely to be the case with the new iPads. Instead, Apple could simply announce them via a press release and announcement video on its website, YouTube channel and social media handles. Apple has also scheduled briefings with select media personnel this week, as per the report.