 This AI chipmaker may dethrone Apple as the world's most valuable company | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News This AI chipmaker may dethrone Apple as the world's most valuable company

This AI chipmaker may dethrone Apple as the world's most valuable company

Nvidia has been Wall Street's biggest winner from a race between Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and other major tech companies to dominate emerging AI technology.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Oct 15 2024, 14:06 IST
This AI chipmaker may dethrone Apple as the world's most valuable company
In June, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable company. (REUTERS)

Shares of Nvidia closed at their highest ever on Monday, putting the heavyweight AI chipmaker on the brink of dethroning Apple as the world's most valuable company.

With investors betting on strong demand for its current and next-generation AI processors, the Santa Clara, California company's stock climbed 2.4% to end the day at $138.07.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now

In June, Nvidia briefly became the world's most valuable company. It was overtaken by Microsoft, and the tech trio's market capitalizations have been neck-and-neck for several months.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The latest gains lifted Nvidia's market value to $3.39 trillion, just below Apple's $3.52 trillion value and above Microsoft's $3.12 trillion.

Nvidia has been Wall Street's biggest winner from a race between Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and other major tech companies to dominate emerging AI technology.

"We believe the major companies in AI ... face an investment environment characterized by a Prisoner's Dilemma — each is individually incentivized to continue spending, as the costs of not doing so are (potentially) devastating," TD Cowen analysts wrote in a report on Sunday.

TD Cowen reiterated its $165 price target for Nvidia, which it called its "Top Pick", and it said demand for the company's current generation of AI chips remained strong.

Nvidia in August confirmed reports that a ramp-up in production of its upcoming Blackwell chips was delayed until the fourth quarter, but downplayed the impact, saying customers were snapping up existing chips.

As investors gear up for quarterly reporting season, Apple rose almost 2% and Microsoft added 0.7%, helping propel the S&P 500 up 0.8% to its own record high close.

Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft account for about a fifth of the S&P 500's weight, giving them a hefty influence in the index's day-to-day gains and losses.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the contract manufacturer that produces Nvidia's processors, is expected to report a 40% leap in quarterly profit on Thursday, thanks to soaring demand.

Analysts expect spending to build out AI data centers will help Nvidia's annual revenue more than double to nearly $126 billion, according to LSEG data.

While Nvidia's rally has lifted the S&P 500 to record highs, investors worry optimism about AI could evaporate if signs emerge of a slowdown in spending on the technology.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 14:06 IST
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits iphone 14 pro max: release date to expected specifications; everything we know so far reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and two other titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Red Dead Redemption PC release

Red Dead Redemption PC release: System requirements, upgrades, and key details for gamers
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode thrills players: Nearly 900000 dive into Ludendorff Cemetery survival challenge
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 15: Warm up for Diwali event rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets