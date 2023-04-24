UK Says Some Mobile Users Didn’t Receive Emergency Alert Test

While most UK mobile phones sounded a jarring alarm just before 3 p.m., users on some networks didn't receive the widely flagged test of a new emergency-warning system.

“A very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it and will be looking at this as part of our review of the test,” the government said after the test. Some notifications also arrived before the expected time.

The Three network said it was aware of some customers who didn't get the test and was working with the government to understand why, the Press Association reported.

Alerts were sent to phones, tablets and smartwatches followed by a notification titled “severe alert” informing recipients it was a test.

Emergency alerts is “a new UK government service that will warn you if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby.”

The test coincided with events including the London marathon and World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, which halted play before 3 p.m.