 Former Google HR reveals 3 things techies need to stop doing to get better jobs | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Former Google HR reveals 3 things techies need to stop doing to get better jobs

Former Google HR reveals 3 things techies need to stop doing to get better jobs

Former Google recruiter Nolan Church provides expert guidance for navigating the competitive tech job market.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 25 2024, 09:53 IST
Icon
5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
tips for tech job seekers
1/5 PS5 - The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) is one of the best gaming consoles you can buy today. Under the hood, PS5 features a 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU, paired with 16GB GDDR6 memory and 825GB NVMe SSD storage. On paper, the PS5 supports multiple resolutions - 1080p, 4K UHD, and 8K UHD, the latter of which is yet to be adopted widely, along with ray-tracing support. (Unsplash)
tips for tech job seekers
2/5 Xbox Series X - The Xbox Series X is the direct competitor of Sony's PS5. It gets a 3.8GHz custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU under the hood, which is paired with 16GB DDR6 RAM. There's also 1TB SSD onboard storage, which can be further expanded. The Xbox Series X supports up to 8K 60 UHD resolution, while also natively running 4K 120fps. (Unsplash)
tips for tech job seekers
3/5 Xbox Series S - The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions. (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 Nintendo Switch - While it is incomparable to the Xbox Series X and PS5 in terms of power, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both consoles by a large margin. It is powered by an NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor and comes with 64 GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using microSDHC or microSDXC cards up to 2TB. The Switch can output up to 1080p via HDMI in TV mode and up to 720p via the built-in screen in Tabletop mode and Handheld modes.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 Asus ROG Ally - The Asus ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem. (Unsplash)
tips for tech job seekers
icon View all Images
Nolan Church, a former recruiter at Google, shared valuable advice for those navigating the job hunt in the tech industry. (unsplash)

The tech job market has endured significant turbulence over the past year, with countless tech professionals worldwide facing job losses. From industry giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and X to smaller firms, numerous positions have been eliminated, often without prior warning. This abrupt shift has transformed thousands of tech workers into job seekers, intensifying competition and necessitating extra efforts to stand out in the crowd.

In a recent interaction with CNBC Make It, Nolan Church, a former recruiter at Google, shared valuable advice for those navigating the job hunt in the tech industry. Church emphasised three key strategies to increase the likelihood of landing a coveted position.

Concise Communication

Church stressed the importance of brevity in resumes, recommending sentences of fewer than 25 words. He underscored that recruiters typically spend mere seconds reviewing each resume, making it crucial for applicants to convey their qualifications and achievements swiftly. By keeping sentences concise, applicants can effectively showcase their capabilities and catch recruiters' attention without delay.

Strategic Keyword Usage

Avoiding a "word salad" of keywords is essential, according to Church. Rather than cramming multiple buzzwords into one sentence, he advised applicants to adopt a more strategic approach. Limiting the use of keywords to one per sentence allows candidates to focus on specific skills or experiences in a clear and organized manner, enhancing the impact of their resume.

Highlighting Impactful Contributions

Instead of merely listing daily tasks, Church urged job seekers to emphasize their accomplishments and contributions. Mundane responsibilities like scheduling meetings or emailing colleagues often fail to demonstrate an applicant's true impact on the business. Church recommended focusing on tangible results, such as acquiring new clients or surpassing sales targets, and supporting these achievements with numerical data.

In conclusion, Church's insights shed light on effective strategies for navigating the competitive landscape of the tech job market. By prioritising concise communication, strategic keyword usage, and highlighting impactful contributions, job seekers can enhance their chances of securing desirable positions in the industry.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 09:53 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple announces special event themed ‘let loose’: here's how to watch and what to expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple apple may open 3 more stores in these cities across india after apple saket, bkc- check locations and all details how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window how to hide your instagram online status from others google releases android 15 beta 1.1- update your smartphone to fix performance issues windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them samsung galaxy s23 fe gets galaxy ai features with one ui 6.1 update- all details google to launch a new ‘anti-virus’ system for apps, reveals android 15 beta release
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 25: Get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 25: Best characters to dominate battlefield
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
GTA 5 ‘James Bond Trevor’ DLC cancelled: Voice actor speaks out
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game
GTA 6 map may be nearly 3 times larger than Grand Theft Auto 5: All details of the upcoming game

Best Deals For You

oneplus 256 GB smartphones
Top 7 Oneplus 256 GB smartphones: Unleashing power and storage
iPhone 15
Croma announces Everything Apple Campaign; Check offers on iPhone 15, Macbook Air and more
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
best laptop under rs 60000
10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
best smartwatch brands
Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets