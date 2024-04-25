Former Google HR reveals 3 things techies need to stop doing to get better jobs

The tech job market has endured significant turbulence over the past year, with countless tech professionals worldwide facing job losses. From industry giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and X to smaller firms, numerous positions have been eliminated, often without prior warning. This abrupt shift has transformed thousands of tech workers into job seekers, intensifying competition and necessitating extra efforts to stand out in the crowd.

In a recent interaction with CNBC Make It, Nolan Church, a former recruiter at Google, shared valuable advice for those navigating the job hunt in the tech industry. Church emphasised three key strategies to increase the likelihood of landing a coveted position.

Concise Communication

Church stressed the importance of brevity in resumes, recommending sentences of fewer than 25 words. He underscored that recruiters typically spend mere seconds reviewing each resume, making it crucial for applicants to convey their qualifications and achievements swiftly. By keeping sentences concise, applicants can effectively showcase their capabilities and catch recruiters' attention without delay.

Strategic Keyword Usage

Avoiding a "word salad" of keywords is essential, according to Church. Rather than cramming multiple buzzwords into one sentence, he advised applicants to adopt a more strategic approach. Limiting the use of keywords to one per sentence allows candidates to focus on specific skills or experiences in a clear and organized manner, enhancing the impact of their resume.

Highlighting Impactful Contributions

Instead of merely listing daily tasks, Church urged job seekers to emphasize their accomplishments and contributions. Mundane responsibilities like scheduling meetings or emailing colleagues often fail to demonstrate an applicant's true impact on the business. Church recommended focusing on tangible results, such as acquiring new clients or surpassing sales targets, and supporting these achievements with numerical data.

In conclusion, Church's insights shed light on effective strategies for navigating the competitive landscape of the tech job market. By prioritising concise communication, strategic keyword usage, and highlighting impactful contributions, job seekers can enhance their chances of securing desirable positions in the industry.