WWDC 2023: Everything we know about iPadOS 17 so far

Apple's WWDC 2023 will kick off on June 5 at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST. It will begin with a keynote presentation which is likely to be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where Apple usually announces big software releases and new hardware products and several announcements are expected this year including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, Apple Mixed Reality headset, and more. Although the main focus has been on iOS 17 which could get some ‘nice to have' features, other software updates will bring new features to Apple's devices as well.

With Apple's developer conference event less than a week away, here's everything we know about iPadOS 17 update that the Cupertino-based tech giant will preview at WWDC 2023.

iPadOS 17: What are the features coming to iPad?

Accessibility features

Even before the event kicked off, Apple has announced a slew of new iOS 17 features that will be coming to the iPhone and presumably the iPad. These accessibility features will empower those with cognitive, vision, and speech disabilities. One of the most unique features from the list includes Personal Voice, which is a machine learning-based feature that will allow your iPhone to speak in your own voice. Another feature is Live Speech which enables users to type what they want to say to have it be spoken out loud during phone and FaceTime calls as well as in-person conversations. Essentially, it is a text-to-speech app.

Third-party App Store

Apple tipster Mark Gurman has claimed that the iOS 17 update will enable users to download applications outside the App Store for the first time ever. Since iOS and iPadOS share most of the features, this could be enabled on iPads too. If app developers could still make their apps available to iPhone users without needing to be in the App Store, they could effectively save the 15 to 30 percent fee that the company charges.

Stage Manager

According to @analyst941 on Twitter, one of the biggest updates will be coming to Stage Manager. It will reportedly get support for an external monitor webcam as well as audio output source settings. Moreover, users will also be able to stream multiple video and audio sources while the Stage Manager is on and will also get an option for a resizeable dock in external display settings.

Other notable updates

Features such as a new journaling app, active widgets, and a redesigned control center are expected to come to iOS 17, but could also be a part of iPadOS 17 too.

iPadOS 17: Which iPads will get this update?

According to a report from iPhoneSoft, three iPad models which launched between 2015 and 2017 will not receive the iPadOS 17 update. These include Pad 5th Gen, 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st Gen.

It should be noted that the reported features are based on unofficial leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt until WWDC 2023, which kicks off on June 5.