WWDC 2023 livestream: When and where to watch- US time, India time and more

Apple WWDC 2023 is just around the corner, and this year's event is expected to continue the trend of being primarily virtual. Developers worldwide will have the opportunity to participate in a week-long series of workshops from the comfort of their own homes, and the best part is that it's completely free of charge. All you need to know is where to catch the WWDC 2023 livestream.

Notably, a select group of lucky students and developers will have the chance to attend the first day of the show at Apple Park. This exclusive access will provide them with one-on-one interactions with Apple developers and engineers. If you're eager to catch all the action during WWDC 2023, then you've come to the right place.

Let's delve into the schedule and find out how and when you can watch WWDC 2023 from anywhere in the world. The opening keynote of WWDC 2023 is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 5, 2023. The keynote will commence at 10 am PDT at Apple Park in California. To help you plan accordingly, here are the corresponding times for different regions:

India: June 5, 10:30 pm IST

US (West Coast): June 6, 10 am PDT

US (Central): June 6, 12 pm CDT

US (East Coast): June 6, 1 pm EDT

UK: June 6, 6 pm BST

Central Europe: June 6, 7 pm CEST

Now, let's explore how you can catch WWDC 2023 livestream. Apple has made it incredibly convenient for fans worldwide to watch the event on various platforms. The easiest and most popular method is to tune in via the livestream on YouTube. The link to the livestream will be embedded below for your convenience.

Alternatively, you can also access the event through the official Apple website using Safari or Chrome browsers on Apple devices and Microsoft Edge on Windows machines. For Apple users, the event can be viewed in the 'Watch now' section of the Apple TV app on iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple TVs. Additionally, the WWDC 2023 live stream will be available on the Apple Developer app and Developer website.

Apart from the keynote, WWDC 2023 offers additional events throughout the week. On June 6, the Platforms State of the Union event will take place at 2:00 am IST. This event provides developers with a deeper understanding of the new tools, technologies, and advancements available on Apple platforms. You can access the Platforms State of the Union event through the Apple Developer app and website.

Another significant event is the Apple Design Awards, which will be held at 7:00 am IST on June 6. These awards aim to recognize and promote the artistic, innovative, and technological accomplishments of Apple's developer community. The winners will be announced via the Apple Developer app and website.

Whether you're a developer or an Apple enthusiast, WWDC 2023 promises to be an exciting event. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for a week filled with innovation and discovery.